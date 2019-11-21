Everyone’s favorite GQ correspondent Julia Ioffe thinks she knows how this whole impeachment thing is gonna play out when it comes to its impact on next year’s election — and she’s not feeling good about it:

Plenty of people seem to think it means we’re as good as doomed:

Good thing they’re not getting carried away or anything.

We’re assuming we’re supposed to think it means that the system is broken. And while you may not like Trump, and while he may indeed have done things he wasn’t supposed to do (impeachable things, even), the fact remains that the way things are working is the way things are supposed to be working.

This isn’t so much about Julia’s concern for the state of “the American political experiment” as it is about the fact that it’s not going the way she wants it to.

