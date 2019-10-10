Yesterday, CNN’s Brandon Tensley wrote an “analysis” arguing that the mere act of digging into Elizabeth Warren’s super-dubious story about getting fired for being “visibly pregnant” is “sexism in the guise of scrutiny.” But when you’re as hellbent on covering for Warren as CNN is, one analysis just isn’t enough. You’ve gotta keep the train going. And that’s exactly what they’re doing by publishing this opinion piece by Hoftstra associate professor of PR and former Obama Treasury Department spokeswoman Kara Alaimo:

Elizabeth Warren's pregnancy story is one too many women already know | By Kara Alaimo for @CNNOpinion https://t.co/2UmN0Z2P6J pic.twitter.com/uXdVGWjeWU — CNN (@CNN) October 10, 2019

Kara Alaimo writes:

Media outlets have dug up a 2007 interview in which Sen. Warren recalled that teaching job, saying she remembered thinking “I don’t think this is going to work out for me. I was pregnant with my first baby, so I had a baby and stayed home for a couple years,” to suggest she left her job of her own volition. That’s insane.

It’s insane to conclude that Warren saying she left her job voluntarily means she left her job voluntarily? More:

Whether she was fired or left because she saw the writing on the wall that her job would be incompatible with motherhood — and who can blame her for not remembering the precise details of something that happened nearly five decades ago [Editor’s note: Yeah, who can blame her for not remembering the precise details of a story she’s using to prove she’s a victim? Who can blame her for not remembering that she plagiarized recipes for “Pow Wow Chow”? Who can blame her for bizarrely claiming that racism nearly kept her mother and father apart and quintupling down on the assertion that she’s teeming with Cherokee blood? Who can blame her for any of that?] — the point is that our society makes it extraordinarily tough to be a working mom, especially a new mom. It’s bad now, but it was even worse when Warren had her children. She deserves credit for overcoming obstacles that her male opponents simply didn’t face. And our next president, whoever that is, needs to be someone who understands these barriers.

Elizabeth Warren doesn’t deserve credit for anything except getting the media to excuse and defend yet another lie about her background to perpetuate her precious victimhood narrative.

That means it's true, whether it really happened or not. https://t.co/frnUK0Pcu0 — Huell Babineaux did nothing wrong (@jtLOL) October 10, 2019

So she lied but you’re covering for her. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) October 10, 2019

Her story is a lie, but you do you. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) October 10, 2019

Except her story is a lie. That should matter. — SarahinTN (@sarahin_tn) October 10, 2019

She lied about it. She wasn't fired/let go because she was pregnant. They have record of her resigning after they offered an extension. But go ahead and keep lying for her. — T_C_ (@ToeKnee_Sea) October 10, 2019

But the fact is, she lied about it, and there’s video evidence of it. — Smarty Pants (@wittybitch07) October 10, 2019

You think the media can't be any more biased … then you see the all-out effort to defend a blatant lie like this https://t.co/aKy0OGkhXb — Christian Toto (@HollywoodInToto) October 10, 2019

Elizabeth Warren could stand in the middle of 5th Avenue and shoot someone and the media would love her for it.

***

