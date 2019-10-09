Color Matt Yglesias unimpressed with the Washington Free Beacon’s scoop on Elizabeth Warren apparently lying about having been fired for being “visibly pregnant”:

This is wild stuff. The Free Beacon, a publication with zero editorial standards, makes some shit up and now it’s an Official Controversy. pic.twitter.com/2f79LYPKD7 — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) October 9, 2019

The irony of Matt Yglesias — who works for Vox — denigrating another outlet’s “zero editorial standards” is certainly not lost on us.

LOL "editorial standards." Call me when @FreeBeacon reports the existence of a bridge between Gaza and the West Bank. https://t.co/gGPbr3GY5y — Holden (@Holden114) October 9, 2019

And if by “making sh*t up,” Matt means “obtaining and examining county records and other contemporaneous sources,” then yes, the Free Beacon made sh*t up. That seems to be the definition Dan Pfeiffer is operating under as well:

The false allegations about Warren were a test for her campaign and the political media: she passed, they failed. https://t.co/6eVhz0JWiL — Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) October 9, 2019

Oh, the “political media” definitely failed. The political mainstream media, that is. The Free Beacon (and also, it must be noted, Jeryl Bier) did the job their supposed journalistic betters were supposed to do, and Warren’s media apologists are pissed. As far as Warren herself goes, she only passed in the sense that she succeeded in getting the MSM to do her bidding once again. But she’s also demonstrated that she’s evidently a pathological liar, which makes her officially a failure as a person.

That's why she told a completely different story before, right? — spongeworthy (@spongeworthy2) October 9, 2019

I heard her say earlier in an interview that she had just decided teaching wasn't for her while still attending classes to be certified. Absolutely no mention of pregnancy, only that she wanted to do a different direction into law. Her own words. — J.R. Kiefer (@JRKiefer1) October 9, 2019

She literally said in her own words that she didn’t have the education for the job. And she resigned! — Malcolm (@malcolmxrandal) October 9, 2019

For reference:

OOPS! Here's 2007 Elizabeth Warren exposing the lies of 2019 Elizabeth Warren… 2019 @ewarren: The principal of the school replaced me after the first year because I was visibly pregnant 2007 @ewarren: pic.twitter.com/DQryebkPdK — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) October 9, 2019

Here’s the 2019 version of the story for comparison:

pic.twitter.com/nbixlXI4P0 — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) October 9, 2019

But the Free Beacon is the bad guy for drawing more attention to Warren’s penchant for lying.

Was it a false allegation? It looks like she did change her story. Whether it's her professional life, personal life, or policy ideals, this seems to be a reoccurring problem with her that isn't going away anytime soon. — Nic 🌹🌻🌺🐝 (@Human_Beeings) October 9, 2019

Parting evergreen reminder:

This is how we’ll get 4 more years of trump. — Jennifer Raines (@MiserableLie) October 9, 2019

Keep it up, media firefighters. You’re on a roll.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with an additional tweet and text.