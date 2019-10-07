Last week, conservative freelance journalist Jeryl Bier noticed some, um, inconsistencies in Elizabeth Warren’s story about being fired from a teaching job because she was pregnant. It would appear that Bier was onto something, as today, the Washington Free Beacon reports that county records suggest that Warren’s been lying through her teeth:

County records contradict @ewarren's claim that she was dismissed after he first year of teaching because she was pregnant, showing school board unanimously approved a second-year contract for her via @CAndersonMO – https://t.co/nIBW56qfCv — Eliana Johnson (@elianayjohnson) October 7, 2019

More from the Free Beacon:

Minutes of an April 21, 1971, Riverdale Board of Education meeting obtained by the Washington Free Beacon show that the board voted unanimously on a motion to extend Warren a “2nd year” contract for a two-days-per-week teaching job. That job is similar to the one she held the previous year, her first year of teaching. Minutes from a board meeting held two months later, on June 16, 1971, indicate that Warren’s resignation was “accepted with regret.” Warren’s claim that she was dismissed after her first year of teaching because she was pregnant has become a cornerstone of her stump speeches. She has used it to both explain her jump from teaching into the legal world as well as to showcase the difficulties that women face in the workplace. The principal of the school she worked at in the early 1970s, Warren has said, “showed [her] the door” at the end of the school year because she was “visibly pregnant.” Warren’s campaign did not respond to a request for comment on the board of education records.

Oh, we’ll bet they didn’t respond. It’s gonna take them some time to try to talk their way out of this one. Read the whole thing. It’s very interesting, to say the least.

"The resignation of Mrs. Elizabeth Warren…was accepted with regret"

–The school that Warren now claims fired her for being pregnant. They offered her a new contract a month priorhttps://t.co/8Rde6LUkwT pic.twitter.com/1dtGZTVB6Z — F. Bill McMorris (@FBillMcMorris) October 7, 2019

Board of Education meeting minutes show unanimous approval for a @ewarren to return to teaching for a second year via @CAndersonMO – https://t.co/nIBW56qfCv pic.twitter.com/Hol53CCWnf — Eliana Johnson (@elianayjohnson) October 7, 2019

Welp.