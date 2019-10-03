As Twitchy told you, Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman held yet another groundbreaking press conference today, this time featuring a “witness” claiming to have had a sexual relationship with Elizabeth Warren. Chances are pretty damn good that the only story there is that Wohl and Burkman are as dishonestly incompetent as ever. But as conservative freelance journalist Jeryl Bier points out, the Wohl/Burkman circus being a circus doesn’t mean that Elizabeth Warren doesn’t actually have some serious explaining to do:

More from Bier:

In 2007, @ewarren said she taught her 1st year "on an 'emergency certificate'" because she "didn't have the education courses." Then "went back to graduate school".. and decided "I don't think this is going to work out for me." Now Warren says she was let go for being pregnant. https://t.co/Nisf3ADvP8 — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) October 2, 2019

You can read Bier’s full write-up here.

She certainly hasn’t given us many reasons to take her at her word. At the very least, as Bier says, this does seem like something that merits a more detailed explanation.