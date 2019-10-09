As Twitchy told you earlier, the talking points have evidently gone out and media firefighters are tripping all over themselves to rewrite the narrative surrounding Elizabeth Warren’s apparent lie about getting fired from a teaching job for being “visibly pregnant.” Now, they’re going with “well, other women got fired for being pregnant, so Elizabeth Warren obviously did, too. That whole business about her stating in 2007 — on video, no less — that she had resigned on her own because she needed more credentials is immaterial, because the media’s only job as far as they are concerned is protecting Elizabeth Warren and ensuring that she’s elected president next year.

Well, CNN’s taking the new narrative and running like hell with it:

Sen. Elizabeth Warren's story about losing her job in 1971 once it became clear she was visibly pregnant fits into a much larger pattern, one familiar to many women: It's the tradition of sexism in the guise of scrutiny, writes Brandon Tensley https://t.co/Jwphtb0p54 | Analysis — CNN (@CNN) October 9, 2019

In his “analysis,” CNN’s Brandon Tensley cites Kamala Harris getting “pulled” into a sexual assault case at a law firm where her husband works and speculation about Hillary Clinton’s health, along with discussion of Warren’s pregnancy story, as evidence that asking questions about sketchy stories like Warren’s is inherently sexist:

Each of these examples is, in its own way, a distillation of age-old policing mechanisms and double standards. Each also shines a light on the inveterate sexism — women as unreliable narrators, women as answerable for their husbands’ professional lives, women as weak — that still, today, takes up so much space in the narrative. Or to use Warren’s own words, “I don’t know what else you’d call it.”

We certainly know what we’d call CNN’s “analysis”: Hot garbage.

Instead of doing any actual investigation to get the truth or explain why Warren's current story contradicts quite a bit of evidence, CNN published a piece insisting that even looking into it is sexist. https://t.co/qoc9k8IDai — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) October 9, 2019

It's sexist to point out discrepancies, obviously. — Bryan J McManus (@mcmanusbj) October 9, 2019

Yes, @CNN, Warren's story about being fired for being pregnant does fit into a larger pattern. But it isn't the one about sexism. It's the one about Warren's habit of lying about her past when she thinks it will be helpful to her. https://t.co/Z9vTixJNju — Dodd (@Amuk3) October 9, 2019

JFC! We can all make up stories that paint us as victims, but shouldn’t the story be true? https://t.co/VCsFIC6tdb — Senate Popular VotEEE (@EEElverhoy) October 9, 2019

It is amazing how not one person in the media who is paid to actually investigate these things will bring any certain proof to any of it. It just rings true, so it must be true…. boom pay me bitch https://t.co/LZkpoMDEcO — 👻 Bob “Spooky ghost of Bin Laden” Malak 👻 (@bob_malak) October 9, 2019

“Alexa, show me an example of the media deflecting to protect a favored candidate.” https://t.co/n0ww1Wneml — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) October 9, 2019

Smoke signals have gone up. pic.twitter.com/K3yXQly9l5 — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) October 9, 2019

This is truly a work of art spinning in real time. I hope you can all stand back and appreciate how these guys took a Warren lie and spinner it into a greater narrative about how shitty we are. Stunning and brave. Like firefighters rushing toward a burning building. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) October 9, 2019

Cleanup on isle five, media janitor is on it. pic.twitter.com/oOuYirJ1oY — Indy 08 (@Independence24) October 9, 2019