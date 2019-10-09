Elizabeth Warren appears to have been busted in another lie, thanks to some intrepid journalism by Jeryl Bier and the Washington Free Beacon. And our best and bravest media firefighters can’t have the public thinking that Warren’s just a pathological liar with a deranged compulsion to perpetuate a victimhood mythology, can they? No sir. That’s why they’re shifting their narrative somewhat, from “Elizabeth Warren was fired for being pregnant” to “other women have been fired for being pregnant, so obviously that’s what happened to Elizabeth Warren even though she said years earlier that she had resigned on her own.”

Take it away, John Harwood:

does anybody seriously believe it was not as everyday as sunrise that employers made pregnant women leave their jobs 50 years ago? get real — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) October 9, 2019

See what he did there?

And here's the new narrative several slack channel hacks are running with: "It happened to some women so Elizabeth Warren is telling the truth." despite documentation proving she lied about another personal story. Great work there. https://t.co/ZEixwNgzGk — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) October 9, 2019

Fantastic journalisming as usual, John.

So if I said I was raped by Matt Lauer, and NBC covered it up, @johnJHarwood would have no reason to doubt it since that seems to happen all the time too. — The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) October 9, 2019

I was on the Super Bowl winning Broncos team in 1996. I mean okay I wasn't but John Elway was so my story is true. It's my truth. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) October 9, 2019

It happened to over 50 people that year alone. Does anyone seriously believe this wasn’t common in 1996? — The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) October 9, 2019

Heh.

Does this ever get exhausting for you? — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) October 9, 2019

Well, it’s probably a little easier for John knowing that he doesn’t have to carry all that water by himself:

Elizabeth Warren says she was fired after telling her employer she was pregnant in 1971. In 2019, pregnancy discrimination is illegal. It still happens all the time. https://t.co/SbNQY3T243 — Vox (@voxdotcom) October 9, 2019

And there are still plenty more where that came from.

It's unbelievable how quickly this talking point spread. As I noted yesterday, it's a ridiculous argument: https://t.co/esISSoKlyn https://t.co/WIeBcWE83L — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) October 9, 2019

*Sigh* No one is disputing pregnancy discrimination happens. They are suggesting that Warren may not be telling the truth about it happening to her. In fact, it being a relatable experience is a good motive for a serial fabulist seeking votes to suggest it happened to them. https://t.co/JxUtStF5N1 — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) October 9, 2019

Official records, contemporaneous news reports, and even Warren’s own 2007 version of events cast doubt on her claim that she was “shown the door” because she was “visibly pregnant.” — 𝔱𝔰𝔞𝔯 𝔟𝔢𝔠𝔨𝔢𝔱 𝔞𝔡𝔞𝔪𝔰 (@BecketAdams) October 9, 2019

But rather than drill down to the truth of the matter, many of our brave fire fighters in the press are dismissing the story with a) “it’s fake news!” and b) “um hello pregnancy discrimination is real” (no one said otherwise) — 𝔱𝔰𝔞𝔯 𝔟𝔢𝔠𝔨𝔢𝔱 𝔞𝔡𝔞𝔪𝔰 (@BecketAdams) October 9, 2019

I feel like I am taking crazy pills. There is no reason for newsrooms to give Warren the benefit of the doubt here, considering she has been caught already in one massive lie about her life story. — 𝔱𝔰𝔞𝔯 𝔟𝔢𝔠𝔨𝔢𝔱 𝔞𝔡𝔞𝔪𝔰 (@BecketAdams) October 9, 2019

The only reason newsrooms have to give Warren the benefit of the doubt is that they’ve made her their chosen one. And that means protecting her at any cost — including the cost of their integrity (or, rather, what’s left of their integrity).

Yet here we are. A golden-era of truth-telling in media indeed. — 𝔱𝔰𝔞𝔯 𝔟𝔢𝔠𝔨𝔢𝔱 𝔞𝔡𝔞𝔪𝔰 (@BecketAdams) October 9, 2019

Some parting related reading from Becket Adams:

If you want to know who the press favors in the 2020 Democratic primary, look for the candidate who enjoys the softest, most defensive coverage from mainstream newsrooms. By that measurement, Sen. Elizabeth Warren is the clear favorite.https://t.co/5H9sufTdv8 — 𝔱𝔰𝔞𝔯 𝔟𝔢𝔠𝔨𝔢𝔱 𝔞𝔡𝔞𝔪𝔰 (@BecketAdams) October 9, 2019

***

