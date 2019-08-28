Ilhan Omar didn’t have much to say yesterday when asked about her alleged affair with a married political consultant (whose firm just so happened to have received well over $200,000 from her campaign to cover various expenses, including mysterious “travel expenses”). She said she had “no desire to discuss it.” Apparently she wasn’t kidding.

When Theo Keith, a political reporter at Minneapolis-St. Paul’s Fox affiliate, tried to talk to her, here’s what he says happened:

NEWS: U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar calls it “stupid” to be asking her about alleged misuse of campaign funds. An aide later boxed me into a door to keep reporters away from Omar as she left an event at a north Minneapolis grocery store. — Theo Keith (@TheoKeith) August 28, 2019

Does Ilhan Omar’s aide moonlight as April Ryan’s security guard?