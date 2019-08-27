As Twitchy reported earlier, something’s that’s been bubbling in the tabloids for a while has come to the surface as Dr. Beth Jordan Mynett has filed for divorce from her husband Tim Mynett after he reportedly told her in April that he was having an affair with Rep. Ilhan Omar. “The parties physically separated on or about April 7, 2019, when Defendant told Plaintiff that he was romantically involved with and in love with another woman, Ilhan Omar,” court papers say.

As Twitchy reported, the Omar campaign has paid Mynett’s consulting group approximately $230,000 for fundraising consulting, digital communications, internet advertising, and travel expenses. Those travel expenses seem at issue, and John Hinderaker has posted a piece at Powerline saying that the payments do seem like fraud:

Omar has already been found guilty of improperly using campaign funds to pay her own personal expenses, including legal fees for one of her divorces.

If the $230,000 that Omar’s campaign has paid to Mynett includes travel costs relating to romance rather than political consulting, or if the fees charged were inflated for the joint personal benefit of Mynett and Omar, it would represent another violation on Omar’s part. An appropriate agency should investigate the appropriateness of the funds paid by Omar’s campaign to Mynett.

The Daily Caller is on the angle as well:

Andrew Kerr writes at The Daily Caller:

Government ethics watchdog Tom Anderson of the conservative National Legal and Policy Center said Omar may have violated campaign finance law if she used campaign funds to pursue a romantic affair.

“We believe Representative Ilhan Omar may have touched the third rail of campaign finance law: disbursing campaign funds for personal use,” Anderson told the Daily Caller News Foundation. “It’s a brazen act Representative Omar was caught doing before in Minnesota and all of the evidence we’ve seen tells us she’s probably doing it again.”

The Minnesota campaign finance and public disclosure board issued a $500 fine to Omar in June for improperly using her campaign funds to pay for travel to a conference in Florida.

Keep in mind, though; these are allegations filed by the wife who’s been cheated on, so there’s likely some animosity here. Still, with Omar’s somewhat shady record with campaign finance, who knows?

