As Twitchy reported earlier, something’s that’s been bubbling in the tabloids for a while has come to the surface as Dr. Beth Jordan Mynett has filed for divorce from her husband Tim Mynett after he reportedly told her in April that he was having an affair with Rep. Ilhan Omar. “The parties physically separated on or about April 7, 2019, when Defendant told Plaintiff that he was romantically involved with and in love with another woman, Ilhan Omar,” court papers say.

As Twitchy reported, the Omar campaign has paid Mynett’s consulting group approximately $230,000 for fundraising consulting, digital communications, internet advertising, and travel expenses. Those travel expenses seem at issue, and John Hinderaker has posted a piece at Powerline saying that the payments do seem like fraud:

Omar has already been found guilty of improperly using campaign funds to pay her own personal expenses, including legal fees for one of her divorces. … If the $230,000 that Omar’s campaign has paid to Mynett includes travel costs relating to romance rather than political consulting, or if the fees charged were inflated for the joint personal benefit of Mynett and Omar, it would represent another violation on Omar’s part. An appropriate agency should investigate the appropriateness of the funds paid by Omar’s campaign to Mynett.

Read Scott Johnson’s observation here: https://t.co/iqRVmBgdHa He points out that the wife’s divorce filing actually DOES make the allegation that the large payments seem like major fraud: https://t.co/DFbGsSGIVu pic.twitter.com/qI0PQTQ2Ml — David Steinberg (@realDSteinberg) August 27, 2019

The Daily Caller is on the angle as well:

Ilhan Omar's campaign has funded $21,547 in travel for Tim Mynett's company starting April 1. One week later, Mynett told his wife he was having an affair with Omar, according to a divorce filing Tuesday.https://t.co/JK4pvVaonr — Andrew Kerr (@AndrewKerrNC) August 27, 2019

Mynett's wife said his "extensive travel" with Omar is likely unrelated to his work with his company. “Defendant’s more recent travel and long work hours now appear to be more related to his affair with Rep. Omar than with his actual work commitments,” her filing states. — Andrew Kerr (@AndrewKerrNC) August 27, 2019

Andrew Kerr writes at The Daily Caller:

Government ethics watchdog Tom Anderson of the conservative National Legal and Policy Center said Omar may have violated campaign finance law if she used campaign funds to pursue a romantic affair. “We believe Representative Ilhan Omar may have touched the third rail of campaign finance law: disbursing campaign funds for personal use,” Anderson told the Daily Caller News Foundation. “It’s a brazen act Representative Omar was caught doing before in Minnesota and all of the evidence we’ve seen tells us she’s probably doing it again.” The Minnesota campaign finance and public disclosure board issued a $500 fine to Omar in June for improperly using her campaign funds to pay for travel to a conference in Florida.

Her defense: "Someone did something…" — Perl (@monmouth_) August 27, 2019

Someone had an affair with someone — Fourier (@PaulHol03756299) August 27, 2019

some people call this fraud — Jim Peeps (@Jimpeeps12) August 27, 2019

Omar has so many question marks about fraud that it is astonishing that she is not being scrutinised by the government fairness/ethics commission — Miss Jo (@HaramHussy) August 27, 2019

"It's all about the Benjamins baby!" — Thetruth (@simplex_logica) August 27, 2019

Wondering if any taxpayer dollars from Omar's congressional budget funded her and Mynett's shenanigans? — D. DeFrehn (@Greydoc) August 27, 2019

So many reasons to investigate this fraud. — DinnaFash (@DinnaFacher) August 27, 2019

@IlhanMN hit with a tiny $500 fine for using campaign money for personal use? She can pay the fine with the campaign money so it’s not a deterrent. She should be investigated by the @USGAO — BehindBlueLines 🇺🇸✌️ (@UnderLeftSeige) August 27, 2019

Keep in mind, though; these are allegations filed by the wife who’s been cheated on, so there’s likely some animosity here. Still, with Omar’s somewhat shady record with campaign finance, who knows?

Related: