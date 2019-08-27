Dr. Beth Mynett’s divorce filing alleges that her husband Tim Mynett left her for Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar. According to reports, Omar’s campaign paid Mynett’s consulting firm well over $200,000 for various shady expenses, which may or may not constitute fraud.

Well, for what it’s worth, Omar says she is not guilty of infidelity:

Omar denied the allegation, saying, “No, I’m not,” in answer to the question if she’s separated from her husband and dating someone in an interview with WCCO Tuesday evening.https://t.co/n4ibtTH3jV — MPR News (@MPRnews) August 27, 2019

This comes hours after Omar spoke to @WCCO and responded to new allegations revealed in a divorce filing. Documents submitted to the Superior Court of D.C. claim a man ended his marriage after declaring his love for the politician. pic.twitter.com/emZCbwjxIu — Mary McGuire (@mcguirereports) August 28, 2019

She may very well be telling the truth, but given her track record on honesty, it’s understandable that many of her critics aren’t inclined to believe her.