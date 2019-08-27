Dr. Beth Mynett’s divorce filing alleges that her husband Tim Mynett left her for Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar. According to reports, Omar’s campaign paid Mynett’s consulting firm well over $200,000 for various shady expenses, which may or may not constitute fraud.
Well, for what it’s worth, Omar says she is not guilty of infidelity:
Omar denied the allegation, saying, “No, I’m not,” in answer to the question if she’s separated from her husband and dating someone in an interview with WCCO Tuesday evening.https://t.co/n4ibtTH3jV
— MPR News (@MPRnews) August 27, 2019
This comes hours after Omar spoke to @WCCO and responded to new allegations revealed in a divorce filing.
Documents submitted to the Superior Court of D.C. claim a man ended his marriage after declaring his love for the politician. pic.twitter.com/emZCbwjxIu
— Mary McGuire (@mcguirereports) August 28, 2019
She may very well be telling the truth, but given her track record on honesty, it’s understandable that many of her critics aren’t inclined to believe her.
Something's not right. @IlhanMN Care to explain?https://t.co/O1ZcPcJkQw
— HNB (@hnbrown4885) August 28, 2019