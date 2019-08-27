Dr. Beth Mynett’s divorce filing alleges that her husband Tim Mynett left her for Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar. According to reports, Omar’s campaign paid Mynett’s consulting firm well over $200,000 for various shady expenses, which may or may not constitute fraud.

Well, for what it’s worth, Omar says she is not guilty of infidelity:

She may very well be telling the truth, but given her track record on honesty, it’s understandable that many of her critics aren’t inclined to believe her.

Tags: affairBeth MynettIlhan OmarinfidelityTim Mynett