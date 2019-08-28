As Twitchy told you yesterday, in a divorce filing, Dr. Beth Mynett alleges that her husband, political consultant Tim Mynett, left her in April of this year after confessing to having an affair with Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar. Coincidentally, we’re sure, Tim Mynett’s consulting firm happened to receive well over $200,000 from Omar’s campaign for various expenses, including “travel expenses.”

Well, the National Legal and Policy Center has filed an ethics complaint against Omar’s campaign:

April, you say? Funny, that.

