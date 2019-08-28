As Twitchy told you yesterday, in a divorce filing, Dr. Beth Mynett alleges that her husband, political consultant Tim Mynett, left her in April of this year after confessing to having an affair with Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar. Coincidentally, we’re sure, Tim Mynett’s consulting firm happened to receive well over $200,000 from Omar’s campaign for various expenses, including “travel expenses.”

Well, the National Legal and Policy Center has filed an ethics complaint against Omar’s campaign:

Ethics complaint filed against @Ilhan's campaign, contending that the 'Travel Expense' payments to Tim Mynett's E Street Group, LLC firm constitute illegal 'personal use' of campaign funds in violation of FEC rules.https://t.co/kKhy8uwTBi pic.twitter.com/dkKbXkmsrX — Rob Pyers (@rpyers) August 28, 2019

While the fundraising consulting costs are in line with what E Street Group has received from other campaigns, the large travel expenditures beginning in April 2019 appear to be unique to Ilhan Omar's campaign. pic.twitter.com/grzcP2zqdv — Rob Pyers (@rpyers) August 28, 2019

April, you say? Funny, that.

