Al Jazeera English’s Mehdi Hasan, one of Ilhan Omar’s most loyal and vocal cheerleaders, thinks that the wake of Donald Trump’s remarks about Democratic Jews’ “disloyalty” would be a good opportunity to remind you that Donald Trump has a history of flirting with anti-Semitism. Here’s the list Mehdi’s put together:

The person who said this, remember:

– Retweeted an image of Hillary in a star of David

– Ran an anti-Semitic campaign ad

– Praised neo-Nazis at Charlottesville

– Told US Jews their country is Israel

– Backed a Soros caravan conspiracy

– Kept a book of Hitler speeches by his bed https://t.co/trW4Bzdgrq — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) August 20, 2019

Did we miss the memo stating that Donald Trump’s issues with anti-Semitism totally negate Ilhan Omar’s? We get that Omar’s trying to pretend like she’s got a moral leg to stand on and everything, but surely even her good friend Mehdi can admit that maybe she’s not in the best position to lecture anyone on the evils of anti-Semitism, right?

Of course he can’t admit that. Doing so would require admitting that Ilhan Omar is a chronic, unapologetic anti-Semite. And that’s just not something he’s willing to do.

Rashida Talib and Ilhan Omar planned a trip with an organization that promoted Neo-Nazi blood libels, and then published an antisemitic cartoonist on her Instagram feed. They can both be antisemites. It would be a sign of intelligence if you were able to hold that thought — Ari Krauss (@AriKrauss) August 20, 2019

After excusing and covering for the vicious anti-semitism of Omar and Tlaib, the left has pretty much zero credibility on this. — AtticusLee (@AtticusLee6) August 20, 2019

Mehdi Hasan is not interested in an intellectually honest examination of anti-Semitism in this country. If he were, he’d put down his sword and stop white-knighting for Ilhan Omar.

I love that Trump’s cynical and shameless attempt to accuse his opponents of anti-Semitism involves him being *actually* anti-Semitic. Can’t make this stuff up: https://t.co/J3HjAN72KE — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) August 20, 2019

If Democrats were smart, and if the “liberal media” existed, this would be a huge story and Dems/liberals would be screaming “anti-Semite” at Trump and the GOP and insisting they apologize/disown Trump. It would be the only story in town for days. But they aren’t and it doesn’t. https://t.co/vy3a9PFntS — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) August 20, 2019

Actually, quite a few Democrats and members of the nonexistent “liberal media” have been screaming “anti-Semite” at Trump, despite having ignored or excused Omar and Tlaib’s anti-Semitism.

If your first response to anti-Semitism is to attack Jews over their response to it, you really need to reconsider your choices & whose side you think you're on. (I shouldn't dignify this with a response, but yes, several of these Jewish groups already condemned Trump's remarks.) https://t.co/8JVEkj0H1a — (((Yair Rosenberg))) (@Yair_Rosenberg) August 20, 2019

No part of being a non-Jewish ally against anti-Semitism involves attacking mainstream Jewish groups for being insufficiently tough on anti-Semitism, unlike you, the non-Jew. Trump claims to be a bigger authority on anti-Semitism than Jews all the time. Don't be like Trump. — (((Yair Rosenberg))) (@Yair_Rosenberg) August 20, 2019

The entire problem here is Trump set himself up as an authority on who are the good Jews and who are the bad ones, based on who share his politics. If your response is to do the exact same thing, you aren't fighting his anti-Semitism, you're furthering it. https://t.co/uMUUcyn2dr — (((Yair Rosenberg))) (@Yair_Rosenberg) August 20, 2019

Mehdi’s not so much committed to defending Jews from anti-Semitism as he is to defending left-wing anti-Semites.

.@mehdirhasan has been extremely busy defending @IlhanMN’s antisemitism the last few months. https://t.co/a1Z7ccb0pV — The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) August 20, 2019

But he’ll still make time to brand any critic of his and Omar’s an Islamophobe:

Ah look, the Islamophobes are out in force. Trump just attacked 8 out of 10 American Jews but the ‘Reagan Battalion’ – named after a famous racist – is busy smearing me and Ilhan Omar. Wonder what we both have in common? https://t.co/mSPISapj8s — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) August 20, 2019

Here is what we don’t have in common, we speak out against all antisemitism, right or left, you defend antisemitism. https://t.co/gZkQfNwZgC — The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) August 20, 2019

God forbid Mehdi put his money where his big mouth is and stand up for what’s right instead of standing up for Ilhan Omar.

Calling out Trump's antisemitism = good Calling out Ilhan or Tlaibs antisemitism = islamophobic can you tell us why, @mehdirhasan, before your Qatari checks clear of course — Bob Malak (@bob_malak) August 20, 2019

