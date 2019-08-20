Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib were doing an impressive job destroying themselves and taking the Democratic Party with them. All Donald Trump had to do was sit back and let it happen. That’s all he had to do.

That’s not what he did. This is what he did:

Trump’s remarks show a total lack of understanding of what makes Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib’s anti-Semitism so offensive.

Believe that the Democratic Party has an anti-Semitism problem? There’s ample evidence to support that. But to suggest that Jewish Democrats are “disloyal,” whatever the hell that’s supposed to mean, is not even remotely OK.

Unfortunately, the media firefighters currently slamming Trump for these disgusting remarks couldn’t muster the same level of outrage over those of Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib.

Anti-Semitism is anti-Semitism is anti-Semitism. No matter what side of the political aisle it’s emanating from.

