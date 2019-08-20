Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib were doing an impressive job destroying themselves and taking the Democratic Party with them. All Donald Trump had to do was sit back and let it happen. That’s all he had to do.

That’s not what he did. This is what he did:

Trump on Omar/Tlaib: "Any Jewish people that vote for a Democrat — I think it shows either a total lack of knowledge or great disloyalty." — Jordan Fabian (@Jordanfabian) August 20, 2019

NEW: President Trump: “I think any Jewish people that vote for a Democrat – I think it shows either a total lack of knowledge, or great disloyalty.” pic.twitter.com/E3jSpbxMH7 — NBC News (@NBCNews) August 20, 2019

Trump’s remarks show a total lack of understanding of what makes Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib’s anti-Semitism so offensive.

Is there a single problem he couldn’t find a way to make worse? — Ben Matasar (@matasar) August 20, 2019

Excited for the very productive “some Jewish Democrats are disloyal” news cycle https://t.co/S8xoWlthRM — Allahpundit (@allahpundit) August 20, 2019

Believe that the Democratic Party has an anti-Semitism problem? There’s ample evidence to support that. But to suggest that Jewish Democrats are “disloyal,” whatever the hell that’s supposed to mean, is not even remotely OK.

Disloyalty to Jews? As in the Jewish version of ‘race traitor’? https://t.co/4mS8fBcSrJ — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) August 20, 2019

Is calling the 8 out of 10 of American Jews who voted Democratic in 2018 “disloyal” anti-Semitic or nah? https://t.co/sLXYdMF450 — Adam Serwer🍝 (@AdamSerwer) August 20, 2019

Disloyalty is a dangerous idea to throw around — Lahav Harkov (@LahavHarkov) August 20, 2019

The way to counter politicians who question the loyalty of certain American Jews is not to question the loyalty of other American Jews. https://t.co/7yxG4wJlZQ — neontaster (@neontaster) August 20, 2019

This is as disgusting and awful as anything Ihan or Tlaib has said… What a dumbass https://t.co/7e87lesgru — Bob Malak (@bob_malak) August 20, 2019

Yup… just as antisemitic as the shit Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib have been spewing and it is a telling sign on ppl who call out one and not the other https://t.co/SEeNELQvuw — Bob Malak (@bob_malak) August 20, 2019

This is every bit as bad as Omar's dual loyalty assertion. https://t.co/mlCiotrJDH — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) August 20, 2019

This is a disgusting comment that indicates Trump has no idea why many of us have been so sickened by the anti-Semitism of Omar & Tlaib. https://t.co/U42ESMDHSG — Philip Klein (@philipaklein) August 20, 2019

Non-Jews don't get to decide who is a good Jew and who is a bad Jew. Non-Jews who make lists of bad Jews and suggest that Jews who don't share their particular ideology aren't real Jews are not friends of the Jews. They're the people who make it easy to attack and persecute Jews. https://t.co/OCQCFNGA9O — (((Yair Rosenberg))) (@Yair_Rosenberg) August 20, 2019

Unfortunately, the media firefighters currently slamming Trump for these disgusting remarks couldn’t muster the same level of outrage over those of Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib.

1) You can interpret this generously, but Trump has invoked similar ignorant tropes way too many times. 2) It's astonishing watching the people who have ignored and excused bullhorns from Omar and Tlaib suddenly hear dog whistles again. https://t.co/Snp1NSdh6Z — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) August 20, 2019

This was my whole point. The people who have spent the last week excusing/defending Omar and Tlaib just don't have any credibility left on this topic. They can use Trump to distract, but not to legitimately call-out stereotyping and bigotry. This shouldn't be partisan. — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) August 20, 2019

Anti-Semitism is anti-Semitism is anti-Semitism. No matter what side of the political aisle it’s emanating from.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional text and tweets.