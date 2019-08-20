As Twitchy told you earlier, apparently Donald Trump thought a great way to push back against Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib’s anti-Semitism would be to suggest that Jews who vote Democrat are guilty of “great disloyalty.” There’s not really any way to positively spin that remark, and it’s not really surprising that Trump’s getting pretty roundly hammered for it.

What is a little surprising, though, is that Trump’s critics on the Left evidently don’t expect us to remember that so many of them have spent the past week not only refusing to condemn Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib’s vicious anti-Semitism, but often actively defending them for it.

Twitchy staple @AG_Conservative set out to look for examples of left-wing and media hypocrisy — and he didn’t have to look very far.

It shouldn’t be … but it seems to be:

There’s no shortage of conservatives and Republicans slamming Trump for his remarks today. Why haven’t we seen that kind of righteous indignation from the Left directed at Omar and Tlaib? Commitment to fighting the scourge of anti-Semitism shouldn’t be conditional. And yet, here we are.

We couldn’t’ve said it better ourselves.

