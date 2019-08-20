As Twitchy told you earlier, apparently Donald Trump thought a great way to push back against Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib’s anti-Semitism would be to suggest that Jews who vote Democrat are guilty of “great disloyalty.” There’s not really any way to positively spin that remark, and it’s not really surprising that Trump’s getting pretty roundly hammered for it.

What is a little surprising, though, is that Trump’s critics on the Left evidently don’t expect us to remember that so many of them have spent the past week not only refusing to condemn Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib’s vicious anti-Semitism, but often actively defending them for it.

Lots of people claiming to be concerned about Trump’s troubling “disloyalty” comment haven’t said anything about any of the repeated anti-Semitic comments by Ilhan Omar & Rashida Tlaib (or they’ve gone out of their way to defend or whitewash them) — don’t think it’s not noticed. — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) August 20, 2019

Twitchy staple @AG_Conservative set out to look for examples of left-wing and media hypocrisy — and he didn’t have to look very far.

1) You can interpret this generously, but Trump has invoked similar ignorant tropes way too many times. 2) It's astonishing watching the people who have ignored and excused bullhorns from Omar and Tlaib suddenly hear dog whistles again. https://t.co/Snp1NSdh6Z — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) August 20, 2019

This was my whole point. The people who have spent the last week excusing/defending Omar and Tlaib just don't have any credibility left on this topic. They can use Trump to distract, but not to legitimately call-out stereotyping and bigotry. This shouldn't be partisan. — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) August 20, 2019

It shouldn’t be … but it seems to be:

So is Liz Cheney going to denounce loyalty tests for Jews or … https://t.co/pgyi9FFEj1 — john r stanton (@dcbigjohn) August 20, 2019

Do you think those are bad now? Your only comments on Ilhan Omar: pic.twitter.com/zCEuf1zSqS — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) August 20, 2019

He's insulting the vast majority of Jewish Americans. https://t.co/SBtjULp58h — Jon Lovett (@jonlovett) August 20, 2019

It's weird, but part of me seems to think your concern over dual loyalty tropes against Jews might not be sincere: pic.twitter.com/Fmo0BCE7bN — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) August 20, 2019

It's weird, but part of me suspects your concern about dual loyalty tropes against Jews might not be sincere. pic.twitter.com/iB8oVFzLyR — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) August 20, 2019

This statement by Trump — the suggestion that Jews must prove their loyalty to the United States by voting in a particular way — is an appalling piece of antisemitism. https://t.co/iR9KrBBzCS — Binyamin Appelbaum (@BCAppelbaum) August 20, 2019

I have this weird suspicion that your concern about dual loyalty tropes might not be completely consistent: pic.twitter.com/I3XMukJ4rx — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) August 20, 2019

Let's be crystal clear. When Pres. Trump says that Jews who vote for Democrats show "either a total lack of knowledge or great disloyalty," he is summoning the forces of bigotry and anti-Semitism with all of its blood-stained history. — Dan Rather (@DanRather) August 20, 2019

I have this weird suspicion that your concern over dual loyalty tropes against Jews might not be completely sincere: pic.twitter.com/36adlCEdbX — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) August 20, 2019

I just picked 4 random blue-check marks tweeting about this. Credibility matters in times like this. https://t.co/GkJtVOeLCihttps://t.co/B7yrC1wSskhttps://t.co/BRZ5XZk2nthttps://t.co/LJbDPspyMP Compare that to the people calling out both Trump and those Dems. — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) August 20, 2019

There’s no shortage of conservatives and Republicans slamming Trump for his remarks today. Why haven’t we seen that kind of righteous indignation from the Left directed at Omar and Tlaib? Commitment to fighting the scourge of anti-Semitism shouldn’t be conditional. And yet, here we are.

I'll say it again. Either you care about confronting bigotry or you don't, but don't pretend to care about it only when you can score points against political opponents. The points you are scoring come at the expense of normalizing that bigotry. — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) August 20, 2019

We couldn’t’ve said it better ourselves.

Look… I'm all for calling out Trump… But people who for weeks have ignored bigotry from Tlaib and Omar hold no moral high ground. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) August 20, 2019

No, Media Liberals, you’re not going to excuse Omar and Tlaib and turn around and hit Trump on this. You gave up that high ground. — RBe (@RBPundit) August 20, 2019

***

Related:

‘Sit this one out’! Ilhan Omar weighs in on Donald Trump’s remarks about Jewish ‘disloyalty’