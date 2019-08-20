As Twitchy told you, Donald Trump suggested that Jews who vote Democrat demonstrate a “great disloyalty.” To whom, that’s not quite clear. One thing that’s very clear, though, is that Ilhan Omar is quite possibly the last person who should be trying to shame Trump for this.

And yet, that’s exactly what she’s doing:

Oh my, indeed. We’re gonna let you finish, Ilhan, but you beat Trump to the whole “disloyalty” thing. If she’s upset about anything, it’s that someone else is using her material.

Ilhan Omar’s got chutzpah. We’ll give her that.

