As Twitchy told you, Donald Trump suggested that Jews who vote Democrat demonstrate a “great disloyalty.” To whom, that’s not quite clear. One thing that’s very clear, though, is that Ilhan Omar is quite possibly the last person who should be trying to shame Trump for this.

And yet, that’s exactly what she’s doing:

Oh my, indeed. We’re gonna let you finish, Ilhan, but you beat Trump to the whole “disloyalty” thing. If she’s upset about anything, it’s that someone else is using her material.

Omar should probably sit this one out. https://t.co/6MvSG9H5XG — Alex VanNess (@thealexvanness) August 20, 2019

You should probably sit this one out https://t.co/FHKS94ctXg — Bob Malak (@bob_malak) August 20, 2019

OMG you should prolly sit this one out. Geez. — Lisa Turnage (@LisaTurnage12) August 20, 2019

Ilhan Omar’s got chutzpah. We’ll give her that.