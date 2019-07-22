A police officer in Gretna, Louisiana, recently posted a nasty message about Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Facebook:

Louisiana police officer says @AOC “needs a round — and I don’t mean the kind she used to serve.” He hasn't been fired—yet—for his threat on the Congress member's life. https://t.co/rz2hql9CP4 — David Beard (@dabeard) July 22, 2019

More from the New York Times:

A Facebook post by a Louisiana police officer suggesting that Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez “needs a round” drew criticism on Sunday from officials in the city where he works. The officer, Charlie Rispoli, a 14-year veteran of the police department in Gretna, La., referred to Ms. Ocasio-Cortez, Democrat of New York, in a post on Thursday as “this vile idiot.” The post continued, saying she “needs a round — and I don’t mean the kind she used to serve,” a reference to her past work as a bartender, according to a screenshot of his comment obtained by The Times-Picayune of New Orleans.

That kind of language is shameful and disgusting, and there’s no excuse for anyone — let alone a police officer — going that low.

That said, AOC blaming that officer’s nasty post on Donald Trump is pretty shameful and disgusting in its own right:

This is Trump’s goal when he uses targeted language & threatens elected officials who don’t agree w/ his political agenda. It’s authoritarian behavior. The President is sowing violence. He’s creating an environment where people can get hurt & he claims plausible deniability. https://t.co/GuYKPGzSLm — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 22, 2019

Lots to unpack there. We’ll start with the projection. First, AOC herself is a wannabe authoritarian. Since she first emerged as a public figure, she’s used her platform to argue in favor of policies that could most charitably be described as authoritarian. She also has some serious nerve accusing Trump of sowing violence when she regularly deploys incendiary rhetoric to hit her perceived political enemies.

Good Lord. You literally embrace an authoritarian ideology and smear anyone who pushes back as a racist. You should probably engage in some self-reflection. https://t.co/B1s3xa5RSu — BombshellSquad (@RedStateBlonde) July 22, 2019

Baselessly accusing CBP officers of threatening her life and likening detention centers to concentration camps has had very real consequences. The Antifa terrorist who tried to kill ICE agents in Tacoma cited her “concentration camps” remarks multiple times in his manifesto. And yet, AOC hasn’t denounced or disavowed him or his actions. AOC is the queen of “creating an environment where people can get hurt” and then trying to claim “plausible deniability.”

In fact, that’s exactly what she’s doing in her tweet.

[Narrator] Alexandria was unable to see that she was doing the exact thing she was complaining about. — derek schwartz (@derek_mafs) July 22, 2019

She has basically just accused Donald Trump of trying to get her hurt or killed. Based on the actions of one random police officer. Pouring even more gasoline on the fire that’s already blazing.

If that’s not “sowing violence,” what is?

Certainly no love lost between @aoc and @realDonaldTrump, but explicitly accusing the president of trying to provoke her assassination is… quite the charge.https://t.co/QlBQYKrDxl pic.twitter.com/eaHEEEz3xR — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) July 22, 2019

All it takes is one Willem Van Spronsen to let AOC’s rhetoric stir him to action. Those are the rules now, after all.

And AOC will never take responsibility.