As Twitchy showed you a little bit earlier, The Rebel’s Keean Bexte managed to catch up with Rep. Ilhan Omar following “The Squad’s” press conference denouncing President Trump’s “racist” tweets and ask her if she would condemn the attack on an ICE facility in Tacoma, Washington on Saturday by a member of Antifa. Omar refused to acknowledge the question.

Shaun King is literally calling the attacker, Willem Van Spronsen, a “martyr” after he was shot and killed by police after attacking the ICE facility with incendiary devices. He also left behind a manifesto echoing a lot of rhetoric found in Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’ tweets and statements, calling the detention facilities “concentration camps.”

One thing we’re apparently not going to get is a condemnation of either Antifa or the attack on the ICE facility in Tacoma. Just like squad member Omar, Ocasio-Cortez just kept on walking:

Is was one of those press conferences, where the freshman four refused to even dignify questions about Omar’s support of terrorists and then clammed up in the hallway immediately afterward when asked about a terrorist attack.

Hey, where were the “real” journalists like Playboy’s Brian Karem on this? He seemed awfully ticked over the weekend and who is and who isn’t a “real” journalist (real journalists have copy editors and staff, don’t you know).

Our guess is 1) they will and 2) she won’t. Prove us wrong, AOC.

We’ve already done posts on Ilhan Omar and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez ducking the question, but rather than start a new post, we’ll just add Ayanna Pressley here. She too didn’t have an opinion to share on the firebombing of an ICE facility by an Antifa terrorist.

For members of Congress who spend all day on Twitter, it doesn’t take much to shut them up.

