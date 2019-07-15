As Twitchy showed you a little bit earlier, The Rebel’s Keean Bexte managed to catch up with Rep. Ilhan Omar following “The Squad’s” press conference denouncing President Trump’s “racist” tweets and ask her if she would condemn the attack on an ICE facility in Tacoma, Washington on Saturday by a member of Antifa. Omar refused to acknowledge the question.

Shaun King is literally calling the attacker, Willem Van Spronsen, a “martyr” after he was shot and killed by police after attacking the ICE facility with incendiary devices. He also left behind a manifesto echoing a lot of rhetoric found in Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’ tweets and statements, calling the detention facilities “concentration camps.”

The Antifa guy who died attacking an ICE facility in Washington echoed Rep. Ocasio-Cortez's "concentration camp" language in his final manifesto https://t.co/uMIgTnSiU0 — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) July 15, 2019

Antifa is the enforcement arm of the Democrats, always has been, same way they used the KKK — thelidlives (@thelidlives) July 15, 2019

Using the standards set by the Left, @AOC is responsible for his actions — Steve (@Stevefor16) July 15, 2019

We’re about to get a big fat viscous dose of media hypocrisy on the potential consequences of politican’s rhetoric https://t.co/HLA5jgmQZu — Will (@Oil_Guns_Merica) July 15, 2019

One thing we’re apparently not going to get is a condemnation of either Antifa or the attack on the ICE facility in Tacoma. Just like squad member Omar, Ocasio-Cortez just kept on walking:

.@AOC refuses to condemn the Antifa attack on the Tacoma ICE center; refuses to tell @TheRealKeean if her inflammatory comments about “concentration camps” radicalized the attacker. pic.twitter.com/YOjn0yL032 — The Rebel (@RebelNewsOnline) July 15, 2019

Of course she won't, she probably supports their actions. — Invalid Username 🔞 (@TheSpecialTwunt) July 15, 2019

My thoughts exactly. — Jason Phillips (@JayLPhil) July 15, 2019

Only talks when it’s convenient and she’s protected — michael_frazier (@bigfraiz) July 15, 2019

Is was one of those press conferences, where the freshman four refused to even dignify questions about Omar’s support of terrorists and then clammed up in the hallway immediately afterward when asked about a terrorist attack.

Of course she won't condemn them. They are predominantly communists and that is where heart lies. She sympathizes with them and probably feels honored that the guy radicalized under her rhetoric. — Philip Palmer (@twowheelnutjob) July 15, 2019

No, she doesn't know what shame is. — Diogenes El Cínico (@DioCinicoXXX) July 15, 2019

She’s a total fraud — Harp Brycer (@PessPatriot) July 15, 2019

Hey, where were the “real” journalists like Playboy’s Brian Karem on this? He seemed awfully ticked over the weekend and who is and who isn’t a “real” journalist (real journalists have copy editors and staff, don’t you know).

When she releases her statement condemning the attack will you post that too or just leave this video up? — Adam Mason (@AtomMason) July 15, 2019

Our guess is 1) they will and 2) she won’t. Prove us wrong, AOC.

Squad Silence — kat ballo (@BalloKat) July 15, 2019

"The Squad" Steps in it! — Donny Deutschbag (@KissMyAZ2014) July 15, 2019

They will not condemn that’s who they are. — Margarita Morales-Murillo (@Margari27840556) July 15, 2019

Hypocrites, but they want the right to condemn everything!

She supports radicals that’s why she is silent, vote them out! — G.Z. (@GZITALY) July 15, 2019

The way she's been acting and her words, I'm sure she feels proud.

Would love for that reality to be exposed. — rachelle belcastro (@rbelcastro2) July 15, 2019

The only good thing about this is now the Feds have been attacked so it will be treated as terrorism. Silver lining. — nelliestirs (@nelliestirs) July 15, 2019

* * *

Update:

We’ve already done posts on Ilhan Omar and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez ducking the question, but rather than start a new post, we’ll just add Ayanna Pressley here. She too didn’t have an opinion to share on the firebombing of an ICE facility by an Antifa terrorist.

Democratic Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley refuses to denounce antifa attacking ICE facilities for 2 mins straight: pic.twitter.com/Aj2tIg2waG — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) July 15, 2019

For members of Congress who spend all day on Twitter, it doesn’t take much to shut them up.

Related: