As Twitchy told you, AOC and her so-called “squad” of bigoted sorority sisters did themselves few favors with their press conference condemning Donald Trump’s recent remarks about them. Ilhan Omar in particular made a fool of herself, running with debunked narratives (“collusion,” anyone?) and pushing ahead with impeachment talk despite Nancy Pelosi.

She also refused to answer a very straightforward question about her ideology:

"I will not dignify that with an answer," replies @Ilhan when asked to reply to @POTUS accusation she's a Communist and supports al-Qaeda. pic.twitter.com/WQzBa3ljeq — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) July 15, 2019

Omar says she won't dignify question of whether she supports al Qaeda: "It’s beyond time, it’s beyond time, to ask muslims to condemn terrorists," she says. — Jonathan Allen (@jonallendc) July 15, 2019

WATCH: @IlhanMN responds to "ridiculous" Trump question about being Communist or pro-Al Qaeda “I will not dignify that with an answer.” #MTPDaily pic.twitter.com/X1Z1z5HCWC — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) July 15, 2019

Far-left Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) refuses to deny the claim that she is a communist and pro-terrorist sympathizer pic.twitter.com/aAYtxGaOJa — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) July 15, 2019

This was a chance for Ilhan Omar to prove her critics wrong … and she failed. Miserably.

> Calls press conference.

> I'm not answering that. https://t.co/WvzhIrduPI — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) July 15, 2019

She probably thought that she was owning Trump by refusing to “dignify” that question with an answer. In reality, she only gave her critics more ammunition with which to destroy her. Omar has a history of sympathizing with terrorists and communists. Hell, immediately after the press conference today, she refused to condemn Saturday’s attack on a Tacoma ICE facility by an Antifa terrorist.

"Are you against violent jihadis that killed 3000 Americans on 9/11?" *pauses to think* "No comment" — random thoughts (@musings_n) July 15, 2019

And it shouldn’t be hard to say, “No, I don’t support a regime that kills innocent people and oppresses women.” But @IlhanMN couldn’t do it. https://t.co/s9te8ORsRl — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) July 15, 2019

Of course she couldn’t do it. This may be the one thing she can’t bring herself to lie about — but she can’t bring herself to tell the truth, either. Because that would require admitting that she’s the garbage person we know her to be.

