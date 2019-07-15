“The Squad” has finished up its 5 p.m. press conference in which Reps. Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Pressley, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Rashida Tlaib, with Pressley warning people not to take the bait and Omar going on about her border visit.

But in the hallway afterward, as she returned to her office, Ilhan Omar refused to say a word when asked if she’d condemn the attack on an ICE detention facility in Tacoma, Washington over the weekend by a member of Antifa.

This really is an amazing piece of video.

Yeah, where are all the headlines? “Democrats slow to condemn attack on ICE facility.”

President Trump really handed the Democrats a gift with his tweets, giving them something to unite against during their infighting, but this press conference (and this lack of follow-up) really handed the whole mess right back to the squad.

