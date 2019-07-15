“The Squad” has finished up its 5 p.m. press conference in which Reps. Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Pressley, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Rashida Tlaib, with Pressley warning people not to take the bait and Omar going on about her border visit.

But in the hallway afterward, as she returned to her office, Ilhan Omar refused to say a word when asked if she’d condemn the attack on an ICE detention facility in Tacoma, Washington over the weekend by a member of Antifa.

Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar (MN) repeatedly *refuses* to condemn the terrorist attack on the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility in Tacoma, Washington pic.twitter.com/Q17c78EPF0 — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) July 15, 2019

This really is an amazing piece of video.

Unbelievable. — Deplorable Brad (@BFleming1982) July 15, 2019

But she claims to love America?! Please, she’s probably pissed she couldn’t be there — Jason E. Schott (@JESchott19) July 15, 2019

Yeah, where are all the headlines? “Democrats slow to condemn attack on ICE facility.”

Wow sounds like violence of any kind towards ICE is perfectly fine ok with her. She’s disgusting — Matt (@mjrp24) July 15, 2019

Condemn it? The moonbat had her pompoms out! — JcSilva (@JCsadaSilva) July 15, 2019

She always has plenty to say on Twitter — Matthew (@matthew_applin) July 15, 2019

Funny she can run her tapper on twitter but cat has her tongue in real life. What a phony! — My View (@TENNMaga) July 15, 2019

But this moment she stands on stage and claims to support the laws of this country?? — GAGram54 (@GaGram54) July 15, 2019

"Some people did something….again". — Dave Cooperman (@comicdavecooper) July 15, 2019

Doesn’t she seem as American as apple pie!!! 🤣😉 — DarthTrader_FL (@DarthTrader_FL) July 15, 2019

Refuses and smiles… — Leroy Jethro Gibbs❌ (@chaburrophobic) July 15, 2019

You can't be surprised. — Andrew Falco (@andrewfalco) July 15, 2019

This woman, along with the other squad members, have one common goal…and that is to destroy America from within. We won’t let it happen! So disgusting. — Jason Guest (@GuestDawg17) July 15, 2019

Not surprised she doesn’t condemn violence — Eric Busch (@EricBusch10) July 15, 2019

Can’t even say I’m speechless anymore. — Tyler (@MadFerIt39) July 15, 2019

Her love for America just oozes out of her!!!!!😂😂😂😂 — Dave Lyle (@DaveDavelyle) July 15, 2019

All right here. She refuses to condemn terror. Nothing to do with Trump being a racist. She hates America and is bound and determined to destroy us. — Tad Pendergance (@pendergance) July 15, 2019

That is because that is the Face of the Democrats. Committing treason by raising the Mexican flag over American assets and lands. It is Anti-American and not racist to oppose Anti-American. — Thomas McMurray (@tom_mcmurray) July 15, 2019

@IlhanMN is a traitor. She doesn't love our country or our people. She's secretly rejoicing over this. Tell me one damn thing that this Anti American Jewish hating witch has done in Congress that is positive!! NOTHING!! Somebody better do something about her & soon!! — Judy Klette (@JudyKlette) July 15, 2019

Looks like Trump might have gotten under her skin today? 😂😜😂 — Jeff Wilson (@bigtimejdub) July 15, 2019

"Some guy did something" I guess? — Matt 🔸 (@Matt03441) July 15, 2019

Trump was 100% correct about her. — Daniel 🇺🇸 (@bamabear82) July 15, 2019

She just flashed her toothy grin a lot. — CrustyB (@cburgerhead) July 15, 2019

Do we really need her to condemn it? Conservative America knows who she is and we do not need her to validate atrocious acts that are committed. Her condemnation would be insincere anyway. She needs to #GTFO — Paul J Simon (@pauljsimon) July 15, 2019

Why would she? Why would any socialists or liberals? The actions of tearing down an American flag, of attacking an immigration center, of raising a foreign flag over American soil… all of these actions help bring chaos to America, and they approve of that. — jcope (@jtcope4) July 15, 2019

President Trump really handed the Democrats a gift with his tweets, giving them something to unite against during their infighting, but this press conference (and this lack of follow-up) really handed the whole mess right back to the squad.

Related: