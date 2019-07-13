Hey, remember that lesson we all learned about toning down the political rhetoric after a nutjob Bernie bro opened fire on a baseball field full of Republicans and nearly killed Rep. Steve Scalise?

Apparently not. While clowns like ThinkProgress’ Ian Millhiser project that the repeal of Obamacare will result in a “mass killing that I don’t know that we’ve seen on American soil since the Civil War,” most Democrats have saved up their outrage for ICE, the Border Patrol, and overcrowded migrant detention facilities — many of them first alerted to the problem when a 2014 photo of children in cages started making the rounds during the Trump administration.

As we just reported, Vice President Pence spoke with migrants at a detention center in Texas (after which “real” journalist Chris Hayes described Pence’s “absolute cowardice” in not speaking with the migrants after watching NBC’s edited video).

Alyssa Milano took that myth and ran with it, passing around a photo comparing Pence to Heinrich Himmler touring a prisoner of war camp.

Guys, once more, here’s video of Pence talking with the detainees:

Vice President Mike Pence toured and spoke with migrant families with children at a Texas Border Patrol facility. pic.twitter.com/kM6WiF4ZLc — The Hill (@thehill) July 13, 2019

But no, people like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez are going to keep doubling- and tripling-down on the concentration camp rhetoric and posting photos of themselves crying at an empty parking lot to tug on a few heartstrings until somebody snaps. And hey, look, somebody snapped.

The Seattle Times and Fox News are reporting on it … anyone else? Or is this a local crime story, like Kermit Gosnell?

A man armed with a rifle and incendiary devices killed while trying to attack an ICE facility in Washington. Are there going to be any conversations about the dangerous rhetoric from the left and media are leading to violence? https://t.co/sLHpBgGWat — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) July 13, 2019

You can just imagine the national press coverage if this had been an attack on an abortion clinic after months of non-stop attacks from the right on abortion providers. — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) July 13, 2019

That was a rhetorical question, right? — The Influencer (@PS0302) July 13, 2019

Why you trying to use logic with them? You think that’s gonna work? — Anthony Kent (@tonythearena) July 13, 2019

The only conversations they'll have is how great these righteous vigilantes are fighting the good fight against the evil of ICE & the whole American Law Enforcement empire as well as the Nazi conservatives & bigoted Trump Admin. Innocent casualties be damned. — Stacey🌼 (@staceymitchelll) July 13, 2019

Hey @AOC any thoughts or comments? — Speak Out (@middleman918) July 13, 2019

No pic.twitter.com/YfkTprCDH3 — Georgia Girl Living In Texas (@DonnaCr45) July 13, 2019

Actually, CNN is reporting on the story, and the details are important:

An armed man was fatally shot early Saturday during a confrontation with police after he hurled incendiary devices at a Washington state immigration detention center, Tacoma police said.

The shooting occurred about 4 a.m. local time outside the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Northwest Detention Center, where the man attempted to set the building and parked cars on fire, according to police spokeswoman Loretta Cool. … A peaceful rally against the raids at the Tacoma detention center had ended about six hours before the shooting, Cool said.

So, you could say it was a mostly peaceful rally.

I’m sure it will become a referendum on police violence. — A Standard Deviation (@ARogueEngineer) July 13, 2019

Probably one of @Alyssa_Milano friends?

Get ready for a tweet with fake outrage about his death.

1….2….3… — DesertMonkey (@DesertMonkey4) July 13, 2019

Her fake outrage helped get him shot — jim bob (@jimbob41257326) July 13, 2019

Hate to use this phrase but it fits.

Play stupid games and win stupid prizes. — DesertMonkey (@DesertMonkey4) July 13, 2019

When you call ICE Nazi's this is to be expected. Washington and Oregon is ground zero for Antifa violence that's condoned by liberal elite here. — HMan (@HMan0860) July 13, 2019

