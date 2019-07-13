Mike Pence visited Texas detention facilities yesterday, and one video in particular has Resistance liberals such as Chris Hayes and others slamming the VP for what he allegedly didn’t do:

Look at the absolute cowardice on display here. Not one of these men – @VP, @LindseyGrahamSC, @SenMikeLee @SenThomTillis -have the moral courage or common human decency to actually walk up to the human beings on the other side of the fence and talk to them. A pathetic display. https://t.co/RXGS6ohE05 — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) July 13, 2019

@vp @LindseyGrahamSC @MarshaBlackburn so you showed you have no heart or soul you couldn’t even speak to these folks that you have placed in concentration camps don’t ever claim to be a Christian ever again you disgraceful excuses for human beings https://t.co/cKvsOYQx0A — Danny Blanchflower (@D_Blanchflower) July 13, 2019

A literal cage. With watchtowers. Detainees denied basic sanitation for 40 days. There can’t possibly be enough room in there for all the men to even lie down at night (on concrete with foil blankets). Pence won’t even look at his fellow human beings, let alone speak to them. https://t.co/fxWsF8h5wj — Tessa Dare (@TessaDare) July 13, 2019

You didn't talk to them, moron, you just talked with the CBP officers. — Been There Done That #resist (@cblunt48) July 13, 2019

Really @VP said you should not believe the word of the detainees. This is insane. We see he didn’t have the nerve to talk to any of the detainees. He’s a coward doing Trumps bidding. — Cecelia Harris (@cecelia0314) July 13, 2019

You didn't even talk to them. — Peter Beckman (@PeterBeckman661) July 13, 2019

Why didn’t you visit a facility with children? And why didn’t you talk to those men in cages? Hear their stories? Because you don’t see them as human, that’s why. Pro-life, my ass. You’re a hypocrite and a liar. — Nancy Souza (@souzamom25) July 13, 2019

Hayes’ take fit the desired narrative enough to get an AOC retweet:

First of all, could Secret Service concerns have had something to do with what was going on in the video Hayes tweeted?

Yeah Chris, you think the Secret Service was going to allow that? Come on Captain Courageous STFU. The Democrats are in charge of Congress why are they not doing their job? — JH (@jladyh) July 13, 2019

I trust Dawsey’s account that the Secret Service didn’t want Pence to go in, and that he had to negotiate to get in himself. — Dara Lind (@DLind) July 12, 2019

The pool report says the press pool negotiated with the VP's office to be taken in. Glad they did. — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) July 12, 2019

And later (near the end) says Secret Service opposed the VP going into the room. So, both things, really. — George Scriban (@scribandotcom) July 12, 2019

However, during his tour of facilities, Pence did talk to people as evidenced by photos and videos that won’t be shared nearly as much in Resistance circles:

"Are they taking good care of you here?" VP Pence talked to migrants while visiting detention facility in Donna, Texas. pic.twitter.com/x5a5Kn62Hk — The Hill (@thehill) July 13, 2019

Vice President Mike Pence toured and spoke with migrant families with children at a Texas Border Patrol facility. pic.twitter.com/kM6WiF4ZLc — The Hill (@thehill) July 13, 2019

ignoring the excellent care being provided to families and children. Our great @CBP agents deserve better and the American people deserve the whole story from CNN! pic.twitter.com/hsKsU6umhW — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) July 13, 2019

After his visit, Pence called “Fake News” on CNN:

CNN is so dishonest. Today we took reporters to a detention facility on the border for families and children and all told us they were being treated well. — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) July 13, 2019

Rather than broadcast the full story, showing the compassionate care the American people are providing to vulnerable families, tonight CNN only played video of men in the temporary facility and didn’t play any footage of the family facility at all… — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) July 13, 2019

