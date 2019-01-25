Yesterday, this story about Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar began making the rounds again:

.@IlhanMN urges "compassion" for an ISIS recruit "who chose violence to combat direct marginalization." No, really. She wrote that. To a judge.https://t.co/7eRzaompRs — Nate Madden (@NateOnTheHill) January 24, 2019

In November 2016, Omar wrote a letter to a judge asking for leniency and “compassion” for a young Somali ISIS recruit:

And now, this woman is a member of the United States House of Representatives and a darling of the Left. But the people fêting her as a herald of America’s New Age of Wokeness would be wise to take off their rose-colored glasses and engage in this thought exercise from @politicalmath:

Fun exercise:

Try reading her letter and imagine that someone wrote this about a group of young white men convicted of trying to attack a mosque.

Some excerpts:

/1 https://t.co/N0PoWVnc1a — PoliMath (@politicalmath) January 25, 2019

Remember, we're imagining the defendants are racist white supremacists:

"these punitive measures… align with the presupposition of recruitment: 'Americans do not accept you and continue to trivialize your value. Instead of being a nobody, be a martyr.'" /2 — PoliMath (@politicalmath) January 25, 2019

"A long-term prison sentence for one who chose violence to combat direct marginalization is a statement that our justice system misunderstands the guilty."

Imagine a US Rep saying we've "misunderstood" a white terrorist targeting Muslims.

That's grotesque.

/3 — PoliMath (@politicalmath) January 25, 2019

"The desire to commit violence is not inherent to people — it is the consequences of systematic alienation"

Well… cultural alienation is one of the key complaints of racist white supremacists. /4 — PoliMath (@politicalmath) January 25, 2019

"The most effective penance is making these men ambassadors of reform."

Yes yes yes, we should find all the alienated young men who are planning violence and make them ambassadors of reform. /5 — PoliMath (@politicalmath) January 25, 2019

If I read Rep Omar's statement and imagine young white terrorists sitting in the chairs, I can feel my temperature rising.

The underlying implication is that these men are oppressed so you can understand why they want to kill people.

That's exceedingly dangerous /END — PoliMath (@politicalmath) January 25, 2019

Exceedingly dangerous … and part of Ilhan Omar’s philosophy. This woman doesn’t belong anywhere near Congress. She belongs in history’s dustbin. We can only hope that’s where she ultimately winds up.