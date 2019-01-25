Yesterday, this story about Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar began making the rounds again:

In November 2016, Omar wrote a letter to a judge asking for leniency and “compassion” for a young Somali ISIS recruit:

And now, this woman is a member of the United States House of Representatives and a darling of the Left. But the people fêting her as a herald of America’s New Age of Wokeness would be wise to take off their rose-colored glasses and engage in this thought exercise from @politicalmath:

Exceedingly dangerous … and part of Ilhan Omar’s philosophy. This woman doesn’t belong anywhere near Congress. She belongs in history’s dustbin. We can only hope that’s where she ultimately winds up.

