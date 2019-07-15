Over the weekend, armed Antifa thug Willem van Spronsen was shot and killed while attacking an ICE facility in Tacoma, Washington. There’s no way to know how many people he might’ve killed had he succeeded, but Shaun King knows this much: Willem van Spronsen died a hero.

Willem Van Spronsen just became the first martyr attempting to liberate imprisoned refugees from a for-profit detention center in Tacoma, Washington. His hero was John Brown -the white abolitionist who led the raid on Harpers Ferry in 1859. This is what our country has come to. pic.twitter.com/y3STkjsp6o — Shaun King (@shaunking) July 15, 2019

We are told that this is the final letter of Willem Van Spronsen – who was shot and killed by law enforcement as he attempted an attack on a for-profit refugee detention center in Tacoma, Washington. It’s a beautiful, painful, devastating letter. He wasn’t crazy -inaction is. pic.twitter.com/YMO1vhXCHn — Shaun King (@shaunking) July 15, 2019

This is where Willem was murdered this weekend. His actions will be called terrorism and people will call him crazy, but neither are true. His mind was very clear. He is now “arm in arm with John Brown.” These camps must be shut down. pic.twitter.com/wzQPEYC2j9 — Shaun King (@shaunking) July 15, 2019

“Murdered” makes it sound like van Spronsen was the victim here, as opposed to the terrorist perpetrator.

Good thing he got shot before he hurt anyone. — Collard Green Enthusiast (@IButtload) July 15, 2019

We know we shouldn’t be surprised that Shaun King would defend someone like that, but it’s awfully difficult not to be absolutely disgusted.

He is a literal terrorist — Vareck The Sarcastic Jew (@BornGerman) July 15, 2019

Martyr is not helpful. There is no excuse for violence. — Mark Sofferman (@markdsoff) July 15, 2019

He wasn't trying to liberate anyone.

He was trying to get killed, and putting the supposed "victims" he was "fighting for" in grave danger.

It was a very selfish act. — Jim (@Ifitsthisname) July 15, 2019

This is no different then when some right wing guy shoots up an abortion clinic. His convictions are just as strong. So does that make it right? — Scottyfishman (@scottyfishman) July 15, 2019

So you are in favor of using violence against people you disagree with? Really? You sure about that? — New Century Conservative (@NewCenturyCon) July 15, 2019

Ok Shaun. You've gone too far. You've moved from obnoxious identity politics megaphone to promotion of violence and terrorism. This person was not murdered. He was an armed terrorist. You are doing what you claim to hate from the right. Dangerous. — Scottyfishman (@scottyfishman) July 15, 2019

So you are calling a guy trying to firebomb a detention center a "martyr" after calling for these places to be liberated "by any means necessary". Why has Twitter not banned you? You are calling for violence AND celebrating it. — Hank Hill (@HankHil83666629) July 15, 2019