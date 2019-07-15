Over the weekend, armed Antifa thug Willem van Spronsen was shot and killed while attacking an ICE facility in Tacoma, Washington. There’s no way to know how many people he might’ve killed had he succeeded, but Shaun King knows this much: Willem van Spronsen died a hero.

“Murdered” makes it sound like van Spronsen was the victim here, as opposed to the terrorist perpetrator.

We know we shouldn’t be surprised that Shaun King would defend someone like that, but it’s awfully difficult not to be absolutely disgusted.

