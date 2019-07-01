AOC hasn’t yet offered any concrete proof to back up her claims that migrant women were forced to drink from toilets or that she was threatened by CBP officers, but that’s not going to stop her from dialing up the rhetoric:

Not safe? Based on what, exactly?

It makes no sense at all. Why risk their careers and livelihood to piss off a congresswoman who wields such a big microphone?

Meanwhile, one thing that’s very real is the target she may be putting on CBP officers’ backs:

She does seem to be laying some sort of groundwork for an anti-CBP backlash. This is a dangerous game she’s playing.

