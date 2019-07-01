AOC hasn’t yet offered any concrete proof to back up her claims that migrant women were forced to drink from toilets or that she was threatened by CBP officers, but that’s not going to stop her from dialing up the rhetoric:

.@AOC after leaving the Clint, Texas border facility: "I was not safe from the officers in that facility" pic.twitter.com/jud4QADFJq — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 1, 2019

Not safe? Based on what, exactly?

She is insane — Michael Rice 🍻 (@MikeRice74) July 1, 2019

Does anyone actually believe this? https://t.co/TqvCDZDepG — Esoteric Jeff (@EsotericCD) July 1, 2019

“I was not safe from the officers in that facility”????🤔🧐 Sure Pinnochio.🤥 pic.twitter.com/BXvvRzPmN8 — Sangre de Prócer 🇻🇪 (🇺🇸🎖💜) (@sangredeprocer) July 1, 2019

Does she really think anyone will believe this?

What an embarrassment. — Jon Munce (@jonmunce) July 1, 2019

Why would agents treat her badly. Makes no sense. — Efrosina (@Efrosina) July 1, 2019

It makes no sense at all. Why risk their careers and livelihood to piss off a congresswoman who wields such a big microphone?

Meanwhile, one thing that’s very real is the target she may be putting on CBP officers’ backs:

There seems to be an organized attempt to slander Border Patrol Officers and this is part of it. — Craig Zimmerman (@craigzimmerman6) July 1, 2019

She is smearing Border Patrol with 0 evidence. She is disgusting. https://t.co/x9e9wQE1UD — GOP Pouncer (@Mellecon) July 1, 2019

She does seem to be laying some sort of groundwork for an anti-CBP backlash. This is a dangerous game she’s playing.

***

