As Twitchy told you, earlier today, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez claimed that CBP officers in a “horrifying” detention facility she visited forced migrant women to drink from toilets in front of her and other members of Congress as well as physically and sexually threatened her:

A lot of people thought something smelled very fishy about AOC’s account. Looks like their suspicions have been confirmed:

Well, knock us over with a feather!

But nevertheless, she persists.

Of course, it’s not as if her minions care. They’ll tie themselves into any logical knot necessary to defend her:

The point is that once again, it appears that AOC has been caught in a bald-faced lie.

We can be pretty confident that we shouldn’t believe AOC, at least.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional text and tweets.

Update:

AOC’s looking worse and worse:

More from the Washington Examiner:

She comes out screaming at our agents, right at the beginning [of the tour] … Crying and screaming and yelling,” said one witness who said he was stunned by the outburst in front of approximately 40 people.

“The agents, they wanted to respond, but they held back because she’s a congressional delegate. But when you have someone yelling at you in a threatening manner … ” the same person said. “They were like, ‘Hey, you need to kinda step back.’”

The congresswoman told the group she would not go with the 13 other House Democrats on the tour of the facility and stayed with the family.

Read the whole thing.

Update:

We’re just going to leave this here:

Updates:

