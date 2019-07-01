As Twitchy told you, earlier today, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez claimed that CBP officers in a “horrifying” detention facility she visited forced migrant women to drink from toilets in front of her and other members of Congress as well as physically and sexually threatened her:

Just left the 1st CBP facility. I see why CBP officers were being so physically &sexually threatening towards me. Officers were keeping women in cells w/ no water & had told them to drink out of the toilets. This was them on their GOOD behavior in front of members of Congress. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 1, 2019

Now I’m on my way to Clint, where the Trump admin was denying children toothpaste and soap. This has been horrifying so far. It is hard to understate the enormity of the problem. We’re talking systemic cruelty w/ a dehumanizing culture that treats them like animals. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 1, 2019

A lot of people thought something smelled very fishy about AOC’s account. Looks like their suspicions have been confirmed:

SCOOP: Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., screamed at federal law enforcement agents “in a threatening manner” during a visit to a U.S. Border Patrol facility in El Paso, Texas, Monday afternoon and refused to tour the facility, according to two people who witnessed it. — Anna Giaritelli (@Anna_Giaritelli) July 1, 2019

Weird, cuz she just tweeted that a woman being held INSIDE said that the staff told her to drink toilet water. — Weimdog (@weimdog) July 1, 2019

Apparently @AOC saw the terrible conditions of the detention facility despite refusing to actually tour it. Interesting. pic.twitter.com/99txYQCD47 — Molly Prince (@mollyfprince) July 1, 2019

So she lied about what she witnessed? Why am I not surprised. https://t.co/FocoPx6boo — GOP Pouncer (@Mellecon) July 1, 2019

AOC has to be one of the most incompetent liars in politics. https://t.co/bddVqVzlPs — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 1, 2019

So AOC didn’t actually tour the facility, abused CBP workers. and made up a bunch of stuff which sympathetic reporters are parroting without checking. Great work, folks. https://t.co/3IveUpE1af — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) July 1, 2019

Of course, it’s not as if her minions care. They’ll tie themselves into any logical knot necessary to defend her:

SCOOP: How to adhere to proper decorum when visiting a child prison — Patrick Claybon (@PatrickClaybon) July 1, 2019

They deserve to be screamed at! #CloseTheCampsNow — JeanieStein🕊 (@JeanieCStein) July 1, 2019

Gotta be honest, Anna, if half of the abuses @AOC reports are true, screaming would be an appropriate response. Sadly, I have every reason to believe every word she says. pic.twitter.com/oaPz7Z8APh — Tim Frying-is-a-Verb Moses🐵🌮 (@TimMoses37) July 1, 2019

If true, kudos to @AOC for being the loud voice calling out this disgusting situation. I’m pretty sure all Trumpkins find the words of a smart woman to be threatening no matter what. — Trump puts the POS in POTUS 🇺🇸 (@GrouchoMarx1011) July 1, 2019

everyone should be screaming at those places. they're unconscionable. what is your point here, anyway? — Citizen Solestacz (@tombaker4274) July 1, 2019

The point is that once again, it appears that AOC has been caught in a bald-faced lie.

If we learned anything from today, it's that we should be allowed to bring video cameras and voice recorders into CBP facilities because I honestly have no idea what to believe anymore. https://t.co/KLzR9NfTg5 — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) July 1, 2019

We can be pretty confident that we shouldn’t believe AOC, at least.

The report about water from the toilet was what one woman told them, not something they witnessed. They went there to pick a fight, not to learn anything. AOC, and her commentary, should be treated accordingly. — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) July 1, 2019

AOC’s looking worse and worse:

13 other House Democrats as well as their aides were in the room. I'm told only Rep. Ocasio-Cortez reacted in this manner. https://t.co/XdH5Fpru0z — Anna Giaritelli (@Anna_Giaritelli) July 1, 2019

More from the Washington Examiner:

She comes out screaming at our agents, right at the beginning [of the tour] … Crying and screaming and yelling,” said one witness who said he was stunned by the outburst in front of approximately 40 people. “The agents, they wanted to respond, but they held back because she’s a congressional delegate. But when you have someone yelling at you in a threatening manner … ” the same person said. “They were like, ‘Hey, you need to kinda step back.’” The congresswoman told the group she would not go with the 13 other House Democrats on the tour of the facility and stayed with the family.

AOC skipped the briefing to force herself into a cell to try to get dirt on the facility, she screamed at and threatened CBP agents, and then she refused to actually tour the facility. Consistently Immature, dishonest, and ignorant. https://t.co/ZGmPPP8WSS — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) July 1, 2019

We’re just going to leave this here:

Ocasio-Cortez on her CBP facility tour: “These women were being told by CBP officers to drink out of the toilet. They were drinking water out of the toilet” Reporter: “Did you see somebody actually do that?” AOC rolls up her window and refuses to answerpic.twitter.com/eovjpDfYgk — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) July 1, 2019

