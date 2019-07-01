As Twitchy told you, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is zeroing in on CBP today, first citing a ProPublica story about a “secret Border Patrol Facebook group” where CBP agents joked about migrants and called her awful names. As awful as it sounds on its face, it’s not unreasonable to ask for further proof supporting those allegations. And these ones:

Just left the 1st CBP facility. I see why CBP officers were being so physically &sexually threatening towards me. Officers were keeping women in cells w/ no water & had told them to drink out of the toilets. This was them on their GOOD behavior in front of members of Congress. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 1, 2019

Now I’ve seen the inside of these facilities. It’s not just the kids. It’s everyone. People drinking out of toilets, officers laughing in front of members Congress. I brought it up to their superiors. They said “officers are under stress & act out sometimes.” No accountability. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 1, 2019

Is she going to hold herself accountable for the charges she’s making? Because they’re pretty serious — and more than a little suspect.

In front of you, an agent told women to drink of the toilet? — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) July 1, 2019

are you seriously claiming that they told them to drink toilet water right in front of you? — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) July 1, 2019

Did they do this in front of you? And how have they been ”sexually” threatening against you? https://t.co/QCU8e4AIj7 — The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) July 1, 2019

Today @AOC has not only told us migrants are drinking from toilets, but she was sexually harassed and assaulted while visiting a detention facility. Busy Monday — AirborneHeel (@abnheel) July 1, 2019

If there’s one thing AOC has taught us, it’s that we can’t take her at her word.

AOC claims border patrol told the women in the cells to drink toilet water right in front of her. I’ll take “Things That Never Happened for $800, Alex.” https://t.co/sj8Ab3pO1n — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) July 1, 2019

This never happened. — stevefambro (@stevefambro) July 1, 2019

pic.twitter.com/x3KGKiL2Ue — I Heard You The First Time (@silvercitybill) July 1, 2019

There is literally zero percent chance any of this happened. https://t.co/gFBDIp3KsN — Sara Gonzales (@SaraGonzalesTX) July 1, 2019

Hate to break it to AOC, but this stuff just doesn’t pass the smell test.

If @AOC’s claims are true, immediate action needs to be taken, but if she wants people to act, she has to tell us more: Did you watch the officers forcing immigrants to drink from the toilet? Because that is what it sounds like from your tweet. — The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) July 1, 2019

I sure hope you have some evidence to back up these charges. https://t.co/g1tO3mqE94 — ZombieBee🐝 (@infobee) July 1, 2019

It doesn’t make a whole lot of sense. But she’s not letting up on this:

After I forced myself into a cell w/ women&began speaking to them, one of them described their treatment at the hands of officers as “psychological warfare” – waking them at odd hours for no reason, calling them wh*res, etc. Tell me what about that is due to a “lack of funding?” — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 1, 2019

Now I’m on my way to Clint, where the Trump admin was denying children toothpaste and soap. This has been horrifying so far. It is hard to understate the enormity of the problem. We’re talking systemic cruelty w/ a dehumanizing culture that treats them like animals. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 1, 2019

Again, we feel compelled to reiterate that AOC’s concern for the migrants at these detention facilities has been conditional. She’s only interested in their plight when she can use them to score points against her political opponents, but she has thus far refused to put her money where her mouth is when it comes to actually helping them.

CBP facilities are objectively awful and some CBP officers are abusive. There’s no denying this. Yet, this tweet from AOC is so unbelievable that I cannot believe a CBP officer would conduct themselves this way in front of a member of Congress (let alone the most vocal member). https://t.co/PfyV7mpdQB — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) July 1, 2019

Exactly. No one is arguing that all CBP officers are saints, but AOC’s claims require a major suspension of disbelief.

can we please somehow get cameras on this? everything else under the sun is recorded but for some reason this stuff is a black hole. https://t.co/wGG6pYLOHw — Oliver Willis (@owillis) July 1, 2019

It’s pretty clear that Willis is suggesting that AOC is being completely honest in her claims, and we have no reason to think she’s being honest. But we do agree that a little actual footage would go a very long way here.