As Twitchy told you, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is zeroing in on CBP today, first citing a ProPublica story about a “secret Border Patrol Facebook group” where CBP agents joked about migrants and called her awful names. As awful as it sounds on its face, it’s not unreasonable to ask for further proof supporting those allegations. And these ones:

Is she going to hold herself accountable for the charges she’s making? Because they’re pretty serious — and more than a little suspect.

Trending

If there’s one thing AOC has taught us, it’s that we can’t take her at her word.

Hate to break it to AOC, but this stuff just doesn’t pass the smell test.

It doesn’t make a whole lot of sense. But she’s not letting up on this:

Again, we feel compelled to reiterate that AOC’s concern for the migrants at these detention facilities has been conditional. She’s only interested in their plight when she can use them to score points against her political opponents, but she has thus far refused to put her money where her mouth is when it comes to actually helping them.

Exactly. No one is arguing that all CBP officers are saints, but AOC’s claims require a major suspension of disbelief.

It’s pretty clear that Willis is suggesting that AOC is being completely honest in her claims, and we have no reason to think she’s being honest. But we do agree that a little actual footage would go a very long way here.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Alexandria Ocasio-CortezAOCCBPdetention centerdetention faciliitymigrantssexual harassmenttoilet water