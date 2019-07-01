Earlier today, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez shared a disturbing story with a Twitter followers about CBP agents:

This just broke: a secret Facebook group of 9,500 CBP officers discussed making a GoFundMe for officers to harm myself & Rep. Escobar during our visit to CBP facilities & mocked migrant deaths. This isn’t about “a few bad eggs.” This is a violent culture. https://t.co/SkFwThHElx — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 1, 2019

9,500 CBP officers sharing memes about dead migrants and discussing violence and sexual misconduct towards members of Congress. How on earth can CBP’s culture be trusted to care for refugees humanely? PS I have no plans to change my itinerary & will visit the CBP station today. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 1, 2019

There are 20,000 TOTAL Customs & Border Patrol agents in the US. 9,500 – almost HALF that number – are in a racist & sexually violent secret CBP Facebook group. They’re threatening violence on members of Congress. How do you think they’re treating caged children+families? https://t.co/AfDB50cgHQ — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 1, 2019

AOC’s faux concern about “caged children+families” aside, it certainly sounds like there’s some very inappropriate conduct going on. But is it the CBP scandal AOC’s portraying it as?

There has to be more to this. https://t.co/q4wxn3HWhG — Senate Popular VotEEE (@EEElverhoy) July 1, 2019

Freelance journalist Jeryl Bier is trying to get to the bottom of it:

Quite a leap for @AOC to assume all 9500 **Facebook group members** are actual CBP agents. Some of the things in this article are horrific & deserve attention, censure and/or firing, but the article has linked to only a three actual agents.https://t.co/Ru8F2480Qk pic.twitter.com/Kgmh00hF14 — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) July 1, 2019

If it turns out to be more widespread, it's horrible & action should be taken and those posting threats should be prosecuted. But "almost HALF… [of] the Customs & Border Patrol agents in the US… are in a racist & sexually violent secret CBP Facebook group" is quite a charge. — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) July 1, 2019

BTW, the disgust and anger @AOC feels over how she has been portrayed in this Facebook group is completely justified. But as an elected official she should be careful where and how she aims that anger. — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) July 1, 2019

Given that @AOC is tweeting that 9,500 of the 20,000 CBP agents in the country belong to this Facebook group, do you have any idea how many (even roughly) of the 9500 are really legit CBP agents?https://t.co/Ru8F2480Qk — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) July 1, 2019

Well, right now the article puts it at three. Just wondering how much is being done or can be done to figure out how many of the other 9,497 might be. — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) July 1, 2019

This @YahooNews article on the secret CBP Facebook group says "a Facebook group of roughly 9,500 Border Patrol agents", but the ProPublica article does not say all the members of the group are CBP agents, just that the group has 9500 members.https://t.co/iUSKMoEBdX pic.twitter.com/SLt5LmGVQC — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) July 1, 2019

Statements from @CBP on the @propublica story on the secret CBP Facebook group: Matthew Klein, Assistant Commissioner, Office of Professional Responsibility: pic.twitter.com/TMbQd6nVtE — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) July 1, 2019

Also, U.S. Border Patrol Chief Carla Provost: pic.twitter.com/tgeFZBdh5V — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) July 1, 2019

I am still waiting to see if @CPB will directly address @AOC's accusation that all 9500 members of that Facebook group are active CBP agents, what she says is half of all current CBP agents in the US.https://t.co/Ru8F2480Qk pic.twitter.com/UeatVbp7nu — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) July 1, 2019

Stay tuned.

In the meantime:

Update: