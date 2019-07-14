Journalist Andy Ngo shared a video today of Willem Van Spronsen (the man who shot and killed by police after he attacked an ICE detention facility in Tacoma, Washington on Saturday) at an Antifa rally in 2018:

Here is my video which captures Willem van Spronsen, the JBGC antifa militia member who was killed yesterday outside the Tacoma, Washington ICE facility. Police say he arrived with a rifle & began to firebomb the place & attempted to make a tank explode. pic.twitter.com/kPPlyiwVZl — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) July 14, 2019

Ngo also posted a eulogy for Van Spronsen from Seatle Antifa Action that compared him to abolitionist John Brown:

Seattle Antifa Action has posted a eulogy & the ICE firebomber's alleged manifesto on its Facebook page that was sent to friends before the attack. In it, he allegedly wrote: "I am antifa, I stand with comrades around the world…" pic.twitter.com/4rTDYDu0Xb — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) July 14, 2019

So, armed insurrection is OK because Donald Trump has nearly the same immigration policies as Barack Obama?

So Antifa just took its first step toward becoming a domestic insurgency. https://t.co/ua7hiR87jL — Robert Tracinski (@Tracinski) July 14, 2019

And look how fast they “went from milkshakes to rifles and firebombs”:

Amazing how fast Antifa went from milkshakes to rifles and firebombs. https://t.co/yma45xwIsS — Steven Crowder (@scrowder) July 14, 2019

More here from that 2018 rally:

In December 2018 I traveled to Seattle to document an antifa protest outside city hall as part of my freelance journalistic work. Armed antifa activists with the JBGC tried to prevent me from recording. pic.twitter.com/6t94DtvRKr — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) July 14, 2019

Of course, Ngo’s life was threatened but police did nothing:

The crowd surrounded me and one man threatened me with death. Seattle police were an arm's length away. I reported the threat after event but to my knowledge no action was ever taken. pic.twitter.com/5hsquf4Zn5 — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) July 14, 2019

