Boy, the Democrats are really turning out for Ilhan Omar. America’s anti-Semitic sweetheart has got friends in the House and the Senate. Some of them are even running for president!

Yesterday, POTUS hopefuls Bernie Sanders and Kamala Harris rode to Omar’s defense, excusing her anti-Semitism because it helps to promote important debate and because All Lives Matter and also because stop picking on her. Today, two more wannabe Leaders of the Free World are speaking up on Omar’s behalf.

First up, Kirsten Gillibrand, who’s doing her best to straddle the hell out of that fine line that isn’t even remotely fine:

Trump’s “both sides” remarks were indeed shameful and despicable — and they have absolutely no bearing on the awfulness of Ilhan Omar’s remarks. Despite what Paul Krugman says, one side’s anti-Semitism is not less awful than the other side’s. Moreover, unlike Donald Trump, Ilhan Omar has actively promoted anti-Semites and anti-Semitism. Trump’s refusal to outright condemn the Charlottesville neo-Nazis was indeed nauseating and vile — and Democrats are doing the exact same thing with Ilhan Omar.

 As lame as Kirsten Gillibrand’s whataboutist ploy was, though, Elizabeth Warren’s take on the situation is far worse:

Shorter Warren: Calling out Ilhan Omar’s anti-Semitism is why we can’t have nice things like peace in the Middle East. And also, she’s the real victim here.

It’s sad, but not surprising.

And with a little more work, she’ll get it yet.

***

