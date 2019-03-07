Boy, the Democrats are really turning out for Ilhan Omar. America’s anti-Semitic sweetheart has got friends in the House and the Senate. Some of them are even running for president!

Yesterday, POTUS hopefuls Bernie Sanders and Kamala Harris rode to Omar’s defense, excusing her anti-Semitism because it helps to promote important debate and because All Lives Matter and also because stop picking on her. Today, two more wannabe Leaders of the Free World are speaking up on Omar’s behalf.

First up, Kirsten Gillibrand, who’s doing her best to straddle the hell out of that fine line that isn’t even remotely fine:

.@SenGillibrand: "Many Republicans have taken offense to Congresswoman Omar's remarks and condemned her in the harshest terms, but said little or nothing when President Trump defended white supremacists at Charlottesville" pic.twitter.com/meMxHwWr6B — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) March 7, 2019

Trump’s “both sides” remarks were indeed shameful and despicable — and they have absolutely no bearing on the awfulness of Ilhan Omar’s remarks. Despite what Paul Krugman says, one side’s anti-Semitism is not less awful than the other side’s. Moreover, unlike Donald Trump, Ilhan Omar has actively promoted anti-Semites and anti-Semitism. Trump’s refusal to outright condemn the Charlottesville neo-Nazis was indeed nauseating and vile — and Democrats are doing the exact same thing with Ilhan Omar.

As lame as Kirsten Gillibrand’s whataboutist ploy was, though, Elizabeth Warren’s take on the situation is far worse:

.@EWarren on @IlhanMN: "Branding criticism of Israel as automatically anti-Semitic has a chilling effect on our public discourse and makes it harder to achieve a peaceful solution between Israelis and Palestinians." pic.twitter.com/8LoHgLDCAX — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) March 7, 2019

Shorter Warren: Calling out Ilhan Omar’s anti-Semitism is why we can’t have nice things like peace in the Middle East. And also, she’s the real victim here.

Is saying “it’s all about the benjamins, baby” about people who support israel, and suggesting that those who support israel have dual loyalty “criticism of israel?” https://t.co/H9S1j5eDDo — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) March 7, 2019

Her statements were not "criticism of Israel" and everyone defending her knows that. That's why they don't dare quote her actual words. — John Taznar (@Taznari) March 7, 2019

This is not what Omar said. Her dual loalty trope was clearly anti-Semitic. Very sad that you caved on this, @ewarren — Bigly Deep State 🐶🍺🌍 (@LeoNYC) March 7, 2019

It’s sad, but not surprising.

She's working hard for that David Duke endorsement. — Judson McCulloch (@JudsonMcCulloch) March 7, 2019

And with a little more work, she’ll get it yet.

Is a single 2020 Dem going to differentiate themselves from the hoard? Seems like a huge opportunity for a @TerryMcAuliffe or @JoeBiden, maybe @Hickenlooper https://t.co/ZlYuGesKsk — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) March 7, 2019

