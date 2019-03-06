As Twitchy told you, Nancy Pelosi said today that she’s not sure when House Dems will actually vote on that resolution condemning anti-Semitism (and Islamophobia). But that’s OK, because according to Pelosi, Ilhan Omar’s anti-Semitism is totally not intentional.

Well, just in case it wasn’t already clear that Democrats are willingly taking ownership of anti-Semitism, here’s Bernie Sanders:

This jackass loves it, of course:

As do plenty of others:

But any liberal who isn’t a raging anti-Semite should be pretty damn disgusted with Bernie right now. Omar’s critics are “stifling debate”? Really?

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional tweets.

***

Update:

Kamala Harris has chimed in as well:

***

Update:

It’s all about the importance of debate, you guys:

What a joke.

