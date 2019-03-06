As Twitchy told you, Nancy Pelosi said today that she’s not sure when House Dems will actually vote on that resolution condemning anti-Semitism (and Islamophobia). But that’s OK, because according to Pelosi, Ilhan Omar’s anti-Semitism is totally not intentional.

Well, just in case it wasn’t already clear that Democrats are willingly taking ownership of anti-Semitism, here’s Bernie Sanders:

New: Bernie Sanders speaks out against Ilhan Omar treatment. "What I fear is going on in the House now is an effort to target Congresswoman Omar as a way of stifling that debate. That's wrong.” pic.twitter.com/L9AWvwgbsz — Daniel Marans (@danielmarans) March 6, 2019

This jackass loves it, of course:

Wow, as far as I know, Sen. Bernie Sanders, and older, white Jewish male is the first and only 2020 contender to speak up and come to the defense of Rep. @IlhanMN who is continuously coming under unfair attack. Good for him, for calling this out as an effort to stifle debate https://t.co/6U61JIJRg8 — (((YousefMunayyer))) (@YousefMunayyer) March 6, 2019

As do plenty of others:

Bernie is absolutely right about this. — dtl (@DianneDtl) March 6, 2019

Senator Sanders is right. Diversity challenges the status quo. It should be encouraged, not silenced. Ilhan was elected and has both a right and responsibility to speak out. #standwithilhan — FCervantes (@ResistFacist45) March 6, 2019

Thank you, Bernie! It’s not a perfect statement, but it’s so much better than what the rest of congress has come up with. Except Rashida. Thank you, Rashida! #IStandWithIhan #FreePalestine #Bernie2020 — Charlotte (@stillonshore) March 6, 2019

But any liberal who isn’t a raging anti-Semite should be pretty damn disgusted with Bernie right now. Omar’s critics are “stifling debate”? Really?

So the Democratic line is going to be that obvious anti-Semitism isn't anti-Semitism so long as it creates "debate" about Israel https://t.co/rU5Dk9riHK — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) March 6, 2019

STEVE KING WAS ONLY STIMULATING DEBATE, YOU GUYS! Ridiculous. https://t.co/WDsA2gig4k — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D., M.S. (@Neoavatara) March 6, 2019

Disgusting. This is one of the leading nominees in 2020. Democrats are now the part of excusing antisemitism. https://t.co/ZFcbNUrdMI — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) March 6, 2019

“We have to defend antisemitism to stop Trump” – Expert analysis. — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) March 6, 2019

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional tweets.

***

Update:

Kamala Harris has chimed in as well:

‘Shame on you, Kamala’! Kamala Harris’ statement on Ilhan Omar and House resolution is nothing short of ‘disgusting’

***

Update:

It’s all about the importance of debate, you guys:

We must always strive to be inclusive and tolerant — understanding that our words hold tremendous power, and sometimes cause pain. But in doing so, we cannot shut down legitimate policy debate. @Ilhan has raised valid points about Palestine and Israel that should be debated. — André Carson (@RepAndreCarson) March 6, 2019

Religious intolerance against all faiths must be condemned. Let's work to ensure our diverse beliefs are a catalyst for productive dialogue that acknowledges our shared humanity. Faith should not be a means to divide us. — André Carson (@RepAndreCarson) March 6, 2019

What a joke.