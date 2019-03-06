Take a seat, Bernie Sanders. Because there’s a Democratic senator with an even worse take on Ilhan Omar and the House Dem resolution condemning anti-Semitism.

Kamala Harris, ladies and gentlemen:

NEW: @KamalaHarris on Rep. Ilhan Omar and the proposed House resolution condemning anti-Semitism pic.twitter.com/oMufqbDjMZ — Ryan Brooks (@ByRyanBrooks) March 6, 2019

We … we don’t even know where to begin. She’s really doing this. The Democrats are really doing this.

VERY disappointing response, Senator Harris! — Dan Israel (@DanIsraelMusic) March 6, 2019

It’s only disappointing if you haven’t been paying attention to the Democratic Party. Not only are Harris et al. trying to “All Lives Matter” their way out of condemning anti-Semitism, but they’re actually making Ilhan Omar out to be the victim in all this.

Kamala Harris: don't call an anti-Semite an anti-Semite or the anti-Semite might be put at risk https://t.co/xrWZnN9cdc — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) March 6, 2019

Holy crap. Kamala Harris says those calling out Omar's antisemitism are putting her in danger https://t.co/GfoiDoKlSy — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) March 6, 2019

Jews not leaving the US are putting antisemitic Dem congress members in danger!!!!!! — Kebeh Nayyeh (@KNayyeh) March 6, 2019

What a gutless statement from @KamalaHarris. She knows that the cause of this is @Ilhan Omar's anti-Semitism, not her criticism of Israel. And what is worse, she waters down the issue by mentioning hate against other groups. The issue here is Omar's anti-Jewish hate. https://t.co/dZP2IAHpuA — RJC (@RJC) March 6, 2019

Stop condemning David Duke because it can put him at risk, says @KamalaHarris. https://t.co/usRlzfvB5u — The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) March 6, 2019

The Charlottesville trash should have tried this argument: “Your spotlight on my anti-semitism is dangerous to me!” https://t.co/jZzNRMQbfU — Allahpundit (@allahpundit) March 6, 2019

Bet they’re kicking themselves right about now.

The new "fine people on both sides" — therandomwalks (@therandomwalks) March 6, 2019

Hey, here’s a thought:

Maybe if Ilhan Omar could stop throwing herself in the spotlight once every other day by spewing yet another anti-Semitic trope and slur across Twitter and DC, she wouldn't be in this predicament. No one is making constantly attack Jews. That's on her. https://t.co/cXkjPwJLxd — Tiana Lowe (@TianaTheFirst) March 6, 2019

Exactly. And Kamala Harris knows it. She just doesn’t care. Party above all else.

Shame on you Kamala. Shame on you. — Señia (@ayasgirl) March 6, 2019