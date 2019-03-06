Yesterday, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was very disappointed to learn that AIPAC activist Stephen Fiske revealed that AIPAC “is coming for” her, Rashida Tlaib, and Ilhan Omar:

Now, we could nitpick about what Fiske actually meant, given that the New York Times framed his remarks as a prediction rather than a threat:

And he offered a prediction: “They are three people who, in my opinion, will not be around in several years.”

But for now, let’s focus on where AOC is getting her disappointing information.

If you’re not familiar with U.S. Campaign for Palestinian Rights executive director Yousef Munayyer’s body of work, here’s a taste just from today:

Don’t worry … we’ll come back to that one.

Shorter Yousef Munayyer: Evil Zionists are trying to scare American Jews into supporting a homogenous ethno-religious nationalist state.

Now, if we could get back to that whole “Jewish Question” thing for a moment …

Now, to be fair, AOC is not responsible for what Munayyer says. What she is responsible for is her decision to cite him as an authority on anything. She’s given us plenty of reasons to doubt her commitment to fighting anti-Semitism; this is just another one.

