If you, like us, thought Nancy Pelosi’s professed commitment to actually purging the Democratic Party of anti-Semitism was less than sincere, congratulations. You were right:

We just caught up w @SpeakerPelosi on Omar … — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) March 6, 2019

She said she isn’t sure a resolution will get a vote this week. She said foreign affairs committee is writing it. — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) March 6, 2019

The Foreign Affairs Committee llhan Omar sits on? That one?

PELOSI just told us she did not think @IlhanMN’s comments were “intentionally anti Semitic” — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) March 6, 2019

Really, Nancy?

Meaning it slipped out by mistake? — Shlomo Schorr (@OneJerseySchorr) March 6, 2019

That's three times in only a few months she didn't really mean it folks. — HWDConservative (@HWDConservative) March 6, 2019

Funny how she keeps on intentionally saying them… @SpeakerPelosi https://t.co/kHyCH7yHwS — Kebeh Nayyeh (@KNayyeh) March 6, 2019

It’s almost as if Omar’s anti-Semitism is actually very intentional. And it’s almost as if Nancy Pelosi is intentionally making excuses for it.

Impressive cave — Alex Zelinski (@A_Zelinski) March 6, 2019

If Nancy Pelosi never had any intention of holding Ilhan Omar accountable for her anti-Semitism, is it really a cave?

RT if you agree the worst possible outcome for Pelosi is to propose the resolution and then have to withdraw it/water it down in the face of uprising from her caucus. Better not to have proposed anything in the first place. https://t.co/PAmUUFzVGT — Charles Lane (@ChuckLane1) March 6, 2019

The Dems are going down in flames — and Nancy Pelosi’s the one holding the match.

Nancy Pelosi is 3 Ilhan antisemitic incidents away from laying down a wrath honoring a Hezbollah Jew murderer — Kebeh Nayyeh (@KNayyeh) March 6, 2019

It is amazing how much bigotry and racism you can tolerate from a person as long as they're black and in a hijab… amirite @SpeakerPelosi — Kebeh Nayyeh (@KNayyeh) March 6, 2019

Black women in hijabs are just too stupid to actually fully grasp their understanding of the English words that come out of their own mouths – @SpeakerPelosi — Kebeh Nayyeh (@KNayyeh) March 6, 2019

You realize what this means, Nancy, don’t you? You own this. The Democrats own this. All of it.

It's clear that antisemitism is now so deeply embedded in the democrat party that she cannot say a word against antisemitism. — mallen (@mallen2010) March 6, 2019

.@SpeakerPelosi bows to antisemites — Kebeh Nayyeh (@KNayyeh) March 6, 2019

***

