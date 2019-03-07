Paul Krugman’s desperation to support a political party over condemnation of a congress member who openly hates one of our most important allies is troubling, to say the least. We get it, Paul has a narrative to push and an agenda to support but pretending that some anti-Semitism is not as bad as other anti-Semitism based on a political ideal is some warped shiznit to say the least.

Look at this.

Only one brand of anti-Semitism scares him.

What the absolute eff word?! Call us crazy but anti-Semitism scares the crap out of us regardless of how the anti-Semites in question might vote.

Dude, ORANGE MAN BAD.

He’s only scared of certain anti-Semites apparently. Yeah, we know, it’s stupid.

When people who typically agree with you are calling BS? Maybe time to rethink the tweet.

Seems we all understand this … but Paul.

