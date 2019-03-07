Paul Krugman’s desperation to support a political party over condemnation of a congress member who openly hates one of our most important allies is troubling, to say the least. We get it, Paul has a narrative to push and an agenda to support but pretending that some anti-Semitism is not as bad as other anti-Semitism based on a political ideal is some warped shiznit to say the least.

Look at this.

There are three things in life that are certain: death, taxes (unless you're Donald Trump), and persistence of anti-Semitism. But only one brand of antisemitism scares me – and it's not on the left pic.twitter.com/bvWmFfM945 — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) March 6, 2019

Only one brand of anti-Semitism scares him.

What the absolute eff word?! Call us crazy but anti-Semitism scares the crap out of us regardless of how the anti-Semites in question might vote.

Oh Paul. Don’t fuel the right vs. left narrative. — Austin Bradford (@stinbrad) March 6, 2019

So you're OK with Stalin's brand of antisemitism? That doesn't bother you?🐮💩 pic.twitter.com/Jky2FaVOO2 — markharger (@markharger) March 7, 2019

Dude, ORANGE MAN BAD.

I’m afraid you are completely wrong as a look at my country the UK will tell you. Here it is a huge problem with extreme right and extreme left — Melissa Thomas (@Melraith333) March 6, 2019

He’s only scared of certain anti-Semites apparently. Yeah, we know, it’s stupid.

It should. I have been left leaning all my life. This is different. The Dems will lose again if this keeps up. How can u support anyone who stands with "the Jews have dual loyalty"". Do the Irish, Italians,Greeks….Never forget how this starts. — Sandra Fields (@sleeroth3) March 7, 2019

Sorry Paul, we think any brand of antisemitism is scary! ….. and if left unchecked it will not stop with the Jews. #twitterKurds — Kurdish Lobby Australia (@KurdishLobbyAus) March 7, 2019

Sorry Krugman! I agree with you 99% of the time, not this time. Anti-semitism is anti-semitism is anti-semitism. It has no left or right. It's just WRONG! — Judy Stanigar (@JvStanigar) March 6, 2019

When people who typically agree with you are calling BS? Maybe time to rethink the tweet.

They are both deeply offensive. — Rich (@Rich_in_NJ) March 6, 2019

Seems we all understand this … but Paul.

Related:

Rinse/REPEAT: Rep. Adam Schiff and CNN definitely DON’T want you reading Nick Short’s thread so make sure you READ IT

Thank you, NEXT! Dana Loesch OWNS Rep. Rashida Tlaib and the Dem. Party by suggesting THIS person for their new mascot

‘WTF? Seriously. WTF’?! The Atlantic uses R. Kelly to smear Brett Kavanaugh and WHOA NELLY that’s a LOT of backfire