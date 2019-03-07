The Left just can’t quit Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Imagine how backward and broken you’d have to be to compare a man who is understandably angry that he and his family have been lied about and smeared in order for Sen. Dianne Feinstein to play politics to a man like R. Kelly. And then claiming it was to appeal to male viewers?

What the Hell has happened to The Atlantic?

In his CBS interview about sexual abuse allegations, R. Kelly took on the tenor of a child in tantrum, eerily akin to Brett Kavanaugh at his confirmation hearing, @skornhaber writes https://t.co/ccEoapLzYo — The Atlantic (@TheAtlantic) March 7, 2019

From The Atlantic:

The closest comparison here might be to the #MeToo target now on the Supreme Court. The substance of what the two men have been accused of differs vastly, but their responses—and the cultural scripts they draw upon—rhyme. Brett Kavanaugh shouted about Christine Blasey Ford’s allegations as being unfair given the life he’s lived, while Kelly argued that his previous acquittal meant the present allegations were also “unfair.” Boys-will-be-boyslogic—whether about drunken tomfoolery or sexual conquest—play in both’s defense. Most strikingly, the force and fury of the tactics used by both men make the same dare. For those inclined to believe the accused, passion in the face of prosecution could read as innocence. For those who aren’t, it might look like a predator’s brutality coming out.

Just freakin’ wow.

This was low, even given my already low expectations for you. — RandomScrub (@random_scrub) March 7, 2019

Fair.

Because teens getting blackout drunk at a party is way worse than a serial predatory pedophile? 🙄 I can’t believe you’d denigrate the victims in so heinous a way to score a few cheap political points. — st julesy day (@ImJuliCaldwell) March 7, 2019

This is ‘The Atlantic’ we’re talking about, scoring cheap political points is all they really seem to know anymore.

The transparent art of cramming “Republicans are bad.” into any headline. — Dandy Truman (@DandyTruman) March 7, 2019

They just need, ‘Republicans POUNCE’ now.

I'm just here for the ratio. pic.twitter.com/CwRVHpLqOB — Kevin Barnard (@KevyB1990) March 7, 2019

And it’s a good one.

WTF. Seriously, WTF. — Dave Wischnowsky (@wischlist) March 7, 2019

Funny, I thought he portrayed himself more as a victim than a perp, you know, like Jussie Smollett. — Jules of Denial (@Coolish_Breeze) March 7, 2019

Ouch.

You're all a bunch of suck-sticks. — Filthy Comfortable (@GOPcomedy) March 7, 2019

Suck-sticks.

Not bad. *writes that one down*

Here we are, mixing politics! Keep it simple. This is about R. Kelly and the documentary. Don’t steal the victim’s voice. — Denice LaRue (@lupelarue) March 7, 2019

Used to read your magazine cover to cover. Your 2015 issue on “What Isis Really Wants” was required reading in my house. The speed with which the Atlantic has declined since then is mind-boggling. Feeling better about not renewing my subscription after this latest trash. — Wayne Dean (@waydean) March 7, 2019

Do you guys read the comments. Nobody likes you. What a trash headline. What’s it like to have no shame, to be a junkie for clicks. — yannispappas (@yannispappas) March 7, 2019

You employ morons — Eric Gordon (@Dalex_60) March 7, 2019

Gosh, these comments are brutal. ALMOST as brutal as comparing Kavanaugh to R. Kelly of all people.

