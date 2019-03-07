House Whip Jim Clyburn came to the defense of Rep. Ilhan Omar in an interview with The Hill, but somehow made things worse as he said that her experience as a Somali refugee is “more personal” than American Jews who lost family members in the Holocaust because that happened many years ago:

Jim Clyburn's defense: Ilhan Omar's experience is 'more personal' than Jews who had parents in the Holocaust https://t.co/a2RRFlEUus — Philip Klein (@philipaklein) March 7, 2019

Deeply offensive statement from Clyburn, who argues that Omar should be given a free pass bc she fled Somolia. “There are people who tell me, ‘Well, my parents are Holocaust survivors.’ ‘My parents did this.’ It’s more personal with her" https://t.co/a2RRFlEUus — Philip Klein (@philipaklein) March 7, 2019

FFS:

Call me naive, but I never expected “Well, the Holocaust was a long time ago” defense of @Ilhan. But here we are. https://t.co/haYJE70vjF — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) March 7, 2019

Keep digging, Dems:

Wooooooooow Clyburn tells *Holocaust survivors* to check their privilege. Would appreciate if Democrats, in the process of endorsing rancid antisemitism, would refrain from also spitting on my relatives’ graves. https://t.co/8wRC3Jo0Jb — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) March 7, 2019

You know who else fled Somalia? Ayaan Hirsi Ali. And she calls Israel the “only functioning state in the Middle East.” https://t.co/Uyb2vyB0UN — Patterico (@Patterico) March 7, 2019

We expect he walks this back eventually:

We're getting into some weird areas with this whole thing now. https://t.co/qintOgESqS — Esoteric Jeff (@EsotericCD) March 7, 2019

And, of course, there’s that Louis Farrakhan connection again:

"[I]n July 2000, Mr. @WhipClyburn, then CBC chairman, formed a partnership with Mr. Farrakhan's Million Family March." – from my January op-ed at @WSJ https://t.co/EbQ1ZVZTOK — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) March 7, 2019

"In 2005 Mr. Clyburn became chairman of the Democratic Caucus. The same year, photojournalist Askia Muhammad reported that “practically all 43 CBC members” (including then-Sen. Barack Obama) met Mr. Farrakhan in preparation for the 10th anniversary of the Million Man March." — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) March 7, 2019

***

