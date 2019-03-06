As infuriating and sickening as it’s been to watch Democrats trip all over themselves to white-knight for anti-Semitic cockroach Ilhan Omar, it’s also been incredibly illuminating. Because they’re casting off their masks and exposing their willingness to embrace the right kind of bigots for all to see:

Asked about Ilhan Omar and anti-Semitism, @AOC tells me: “I think my real concern here is that there’s a disturbing pattern of these remarks coming from the Republican party. It’s not treated the same way.” https://t.co/eFBWG0NkLl — John McCormack (@McCormackJohn) March 6, 2019

More from John McCormack at National Review:

“I think my real concern here is that there’s a disturbing pattern of these remarks coming from the Republican party. It’s not treated the same way,” congresswoman Alexandria-Ocasio Cortez told National Review Wednesday afternoon when asked if the House should vote on a resolution condemning anti-Semitism in the wake of Representative Omar’s remarks. … Republican leaders stripped Iowa GOP congressman Steve King of his committee assignments, and the whole House passed a resolution specifically naming King and condemning white nationalism just two months ago. “Whereas, on January 10, 2019, Representative Steve King was quoted as asking, White nationalist, white supremacist, Western civilization—how did that language become offensive?’” the resolution began. So what’s the difference between Omar and King? When I posed that question to Ocasio-Cortez on Wednesday afternoon, she replied: “How many years was Steve King — ,” cutting off her remark mid-sentence as she entered an elevator. Asked if she cared to finish the thought, the New York Democrat declined. King has had a history of making degrading remarks about illegal immigrants, and those remarks became increasingly worse over the years. In November, King referred to immigrants “dirt” at a campaign event, as Adam Rubenstein reported.

Pity … AOC never got to finish her whataboutist thought. We’re sure it was a doozy.

What else can you expect from someone with such great taste in friends?

She’s made it clear more than once that she’s not an ally to Jewish people. Pretty disgusting to only side against bigotry when it comes from your political opponents. — Rebecca (is trying to breathe) 🍀 🏀 (@dorothyofisrael) March 6, 2019

Whatever happened to just opposing bigotry because bigotry is wrong? When did that become so difficult?

I think the "real concern" is that many partisans in both parties are only willing to call out bigotry when it comes from their ideological opponents, not when it comes from their allies, where they actually have power and could make a difference. Meanwhile, Jews get screwed. https://t.co/Mu9mEzofKe — (((Yair Rosenberg))) (@Yair_Rosenberg) March 6, 2019

