As Twitchy told you, the Washington Post is not happy with Nancy Pelosi right now, thanks to House Dems’ resolution condemning anti-Semitism. Never mind that the resolution doesn’t mention Ilhan Omar by name or that Pelosi has done the opposite of putting her money where her mouth is when it comes to rooting out anti-Semitism in the Democratic Party. They’re pissed at her.

But they’ve got nothing on Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

As we reported, Ocasio-Cortez took to Twitter earlier today to blast Dems’ attempt to “reprimand” Ilhan Omar:

Fake news about “Go back to Puerto Rico!” and whataboutism notwithstanding, it’s pretty clear that AOC’s fuming over her fellow Democrats’ temerity to even suggest that Ilhan Omar’s anti-Semitism might be problematic. Nancy Pelosi can’t be pleased right now.

Nancy Pelosi is a lot of things, but one thing she’s not is the type of woman to put up with youthful insolence. Not even on her own side of the aisle.

AOC is most definitely overplaying her hand. The question is, how much is Pelosi willing to put up with before she decides she’s had enough?

That remains to be seen. All we know is that we’re grateful to be over here just enjoying the show.

That’s still not enough popcorn.

Amen to that.

