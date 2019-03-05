As Twitchy told you, the Washington Post is not happy with Nancy Pelosi right now, thanks to House Dems’ resolution condemning anti-Semitism. Never mind that the resolution doesn’t mention Ilhan Omar by name or that Pelosi has done the opposite of putting her money where her mouth is when it comes to rooting out anti-Semitism in the Democratic Party. They’re pissed at her.

But they’ve got nothing on Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez laid into Nancy Pelosi and Democratic leadership after they condemned Ilhan Omar's Israel comments https://t.co/J0sQipcrvL — Politics Insider (@Politicsinsider) March 5, 2019

As we reported, Ocasio-Cortez took to Twitter earlier today to blast Dems’ attempt to “reprimand” Ilhan Omar:

One of the things that is hurtful about the extent to which reprimand is sought of Ilhan is that no one seeks this level of reprimand when members make statements about Latinx + other communities (during the shutdown, a GOP member yelled “Go back to Puerto Rico!” on the floor). https://t.co/MwrRN4v4DG — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 5, 2019

It’s not my position to tell people how to feel, or that their hurt is invalid. But incidents like these do beg the question: where are the resolutions against homophobic statements? For anti-blackness? For xenophobia? For a member saying he’ll “send Obama home to Kenya?” — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 5, 2019

In this administration + all others, we should actively check antisemitism, anti-blackness, homophobia, racism, and all other forms of bigotry. And the most productive end goal when we see it is to educate and heal. It’s the difference btwn “calling in” before “calling out.” — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 5, 2019

“Calling out” is one of the measures of last resort, not 1st or 2nd resort. We do it when repeated attempts to “call in” are disrespected or ignored. And I believe that Ilhan, in her statement a few weeks ago, has demonstrated a willingness to listen+work w/impacted communities. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 5, 2019

Fake news about “Go back to Puerto Rico!” and whataboutism notwithstanding, it’s pretty clear that AOC’s fuming over her fellow Democrats’ temerity to even suggest that Ilhan Omar’s anti-Semitism might be problematic. Nancy Pelosi can’t be pleased right now.

They're coming at the queen, and Cersei Lannister has nothing on Nancy Pelosi. https://t.co/mSII805LuS — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) March 5, 2019

Nancy Pelosi is a lot of things, but one thing she’s not is the type of woman to put up with youthful insolence. Not even on her own side of the aisle.

AOC is most definitely overplaying her hand. The question is, how much is Pelosi willing to put up with before she decides she’s had enough?

Your move, Pelosi. Whose party is it? https://t.co/PJif2QSyEw — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) March 5, 2019

