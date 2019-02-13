This afternoon, the House of Representatives voted to condemn anti-Semitism:

House unanimously denounces anti-Semitism in indirect rebuke of @IlhanMN. The House states that they "reject all movements that deny Israel’s right to exist."https://t.co/hcphY9K3QX — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) February 13, 2019

More from the Washington Examiner:

The House on Wednesday unanimously passed a broad condemnation of anti-Semitism days after Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., received widespread criticism over her comments on Israel. The language, which does not mention Omar by name, was approved 424-0 using a legislature procedure that lets the minority party make a last-minute motion to change legislation just before it’s passed. The procedure almost never works for the minority party, in part because the minority usually tries to make radical changes to the bill that the majority quickly rejects. … “With an unfortunate rise in anti-Semitism and attempts to delegitimize Israel, the United States House of Representatives must emphasize the importance of combating anti-Semitism and reject all movements that deny Israel’s right to exist,” the amendment states.

But we get the feeling that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi nearly as committed to combating anti-Semitism as she wants us to believe.

As Twitchy told you, earlier today, Nancy Pelosi effectively walked back her rebuke of Ilhan Omar’s anti-Semitic remarks with a deflection and straight-up lie about the Trump campaign.

I just asked @SpeakerPelosi in the hallway about @VP’s recent comments about Ilhan Omar and of this is going to continue to be an issue for Democrats. Her response: pic.twitter.com/YGo63nHd1E — Elizabeth Landers (@ElizLanders) February 13, 2019

And just in case she wasn’t clear before, let her be clear now: Ilhan Omar isn’t going anywhere.

Pelosi just reiterated this now, and said: "No" when asked if Omar would be removed from committees as GOP is demanding. "A newcomer member of Congress has apologized for her remarks. It took them what, 13 years to notice Steve King?" https://t.co/LUG0wsKxhu — Manu Raju (@mkraju) February 13, 2019

She reiterated this even after Omar’s appalling conduct at today’s House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing.

Yep. It’s gonna leave a mark on the Democrats.

Steve King is most definitely a racist. And it’s indeed a shame that it took the GOP so long to act on it. But Ilhan Omar has been in office for a month and already she’s put her bigotry front and center. She’s made no secret of her hateful anti-Semitism. And instead of doing something about it, Pelosi’s content to just point fingers at the GOP, as if that remotely negates the damage Omar has done or the danger she poses.

Today, Nancy Pelosi took a stand for anti-Semitism. Shame on her, and shame on the Democratic Party.