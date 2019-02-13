Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar is the vicious little gift that keeps on giving:
At hrng, Dem MN Rep Ilhan Omar brings up Iran-Contra w/special Envoy for Venezuela Elliott Abrams. Asks if he would back genocide in Venezuela like he did in Guatemala
Abrams: That is a ridiculous question. I'm not going to respond to that kind of personal attack
— Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) February 13, 2019
That tweet doesn’t really do the exchange justice. You should probably just watch the video:
.@IlhanMN opens up her questioning of Elliott Abrams by calling him "Mr. Adams" and it goes downhill from there pic.twitter.com/ZCYTUq3NXe
— David Rutz (@DavidRutz) February 13, 2019
Downhill? That’s a charitable way of putting it.
area anti-semite not thrilled with elliott [checks notes] adams https://t.co/FmCsEsRFIo
— Sonny Bunch (@SonnyBunch) February 13, 2019
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) February 13, 2019
Adele Dazeem could not be reached for comment. But if she could, we’re guessing her comment would be something along the lines of “WTF did I just watch?”
WTF?
— ayb (@noneofurbuslol) February 13, 2019
What in the actual f*** was that?
— cheap_trick1 (@cheap_trick1) February 13, 2019
my lord. https://t.co/7oLe3AAvNC
— David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) February 13, 2019
She's a mess.
— Laura G⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@jackandbaxter) February 13, 2019
Nice to see her week is still going well!
— Lenny Briscoe (@onekayeighty) February 13, 2019
She’s so bad at this.
— Individual1der (@Thewbert3) February 13, 2019
Why the hell is she on the Foreign Affairs Committee?
— Jeffrey Kenyon (@_alwaysTomorrow) February 13, 2019
OMG.
It's an embarrassment that this mental midget is in Congress, let alone the foreign relations committee. https://t.co/GZ9aOJWs6G
— RBe (@RBPundit) February 13, 2019
That woman is a piece of work. Get her out of there.
— DrMikeHawke (@drmikehawke) February 13, 2019