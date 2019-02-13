In case you missed it, Vice President Mike Pence recently called out Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar for her latest anti-Semitic remarks:

.@IlhanMN tweets were a disgrace & her apology was inadequate. Anti-Semitism has no place in the United States Congress, much less the Foreign Affairs Committee. Those who engage in anti-Semitic tropes should not just be denounced, they should face consequences for their words. — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) February 13, 2019

Unless Representative Omar resigns from Congress, at minimum Democrat leaders should remove her from the House Foreign Affairs Committee. pic.twitter.com/xivvu45pSs — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) February 13, 2019

CNN congressional reporter Elizabeth Landers asked Nancy Pelosi for her thoughts on the matter. Here’s what Pelosi had to say:

I just asked @SpeakerPelosi in the hallway about @VP’s recent comments about Ilhan Omar and of this is going to continue to be an issue for Democrats. Her response: pic.twitter.com/YGo63nHd1E — Elizabeth Landers (@ElizLanders) February 13, 2019

OK, so first of all, that response undermines Pelosi’s earlier statement condemning Omar’s remarks.

And second of all, she’s lying through her teeth.

Pelosi is just wrong on this count. The Trump campaign *did* denounce the "Jew-S-A" chant. https://t.co/3vJlni1N55 — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) February 13, 2019

Indeed. The day after the rally in question, Trump campaign manager Kellyanne Conway denounced the lone attendee who chanted “Jew-S-A,” saying “His conduct is completely unacceptable and does not reflect our campaign or our candidate.” Trump campaign spokeswoman Hope Hicks also condemned the anti-Semitic chant:

"The GOP nominee's spokeswoman Hope Hicks said the campaign “strongly condemns this kind of rhetoric and behavior,” in a statement to Politico. "It is not acceptable at our rallies or elsewhere." https://t.co/x2tZ3dWRBB — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) February 13, 2019

Pants on fire, Nancy.

So her response was to lie. — JPage (@111Manco111) February 13, 2019

Basically.

The Trump campaign and administration, like any campaign or administration, should be held accountable for what they’ve said and done, but to compare a random rally attendee with a sitting Democratic and anti-Semitic member of Congress — especially considering that the Trump campaign did, in fact, denounce this instance of anti-Semitism — is disingenuous and low. In other words, par for the Nancy Pelosi course.

