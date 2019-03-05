Get the popcorn — ALL OF IT — as Women’s March co-chair Linda Sarsour is now attacking Nancy Pelosi as a “typical white feminist upholding the patriarchy doing the dirty work of powerful white men.” (yes . . . it’s about Rep. Ilhan Omar):

On Facebook, Linda Sarsour says: “Nancy [Pelosi] is a typical white feminist upholding the patriarchy doing the dirty work of powerful white men. God forbid the men are upset – no worries, Nancy to the rescue to stroke their egos.” pic.twitter.com/7Pbz3NdBDK — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) March 5, 2019

More from her Facebook post:

I reject this. I will speak out. I won’t be silent. I am not following this. They don’t speak for me as a Democrat. No more double standards. You want a resolution? Condemn all forms of bigotry. All forms of bigotry are unacceptable. We won’t let them pin us up against each other. We stand with Representative Ilhan Omar. Our top priority is the safety of our sister and her family.

Sarsour is made at this resolution condemning anti-Semitism:

BREAKING: House Democratic leaders will put a resolution on the floor Wednesday in response to controversial remarks about Israel from Rep. Ilhan Omar https://t.co/d3aUO2zdZM — POLITICO (@politico) March 4, 2019

We’ll note that the resolution doesn’t even name Ilhan Omar:

The resolution condemning anti-Semitism, drafted by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other top Democrats, doesn’t name Minnesota Democrat Ilhan Omar, who has repeatedly come under fire for remarks critical of U.S. policy toward Israel https://t.co/fGX1GbIkry — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) March 5, 2019



