Get the popcorn — ALL OF IT — as Women’s March co-chair Linda Sarsour is now attacking Nancy Pelosi as a “typical white feminist upholding the patriarchy doing the dirty work of powerful white men.” (yes . . . it’s about Rep. Ilhan Omar):

More from her Facebook post:

I reject this. I will speak out. I won’t be silent. I am not following this. They don’t speak for me as a Democrat. No more double standards.

You want a resolution? Condemn all forms of bigotry. All forms of bigotry are unacceptable. We won’t let them pin us up against each other. We stand with Representative Ilhan Omar. Our top priority is the safety of our sister and her family.

Sarsour is made at this resolution condemning anti-Semitism:

We’ll note that the resolution doesn’t even name Ilhan Omar:

