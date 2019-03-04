As Twitchy told you earlier, House Democrats decided that the best way to combat anti-Semitism like that of Ilhan Omar in their ranks is to come together to craft another ultimately meaningless resolution condemning anti-Semitism.

Well, the text of the resolution is out. See if you notice anything:

NEW TEXT of resolution condemning anti-semitism in response to ⁦@IlhanMN⁩’s recent comments pic.twitter.com/OQ7P3lFADW — Eliza Collins (@elizacollins1) March 4, 2019

Did you catch it?

Huh. Go figure.

A draft of the resolution condemning anti-Semitism does NOT specifically mention Rep Ilhan Omar by name but it does spell out remarks she has said regarding Israel. — Alex Moe (@AlexNBCNews) March 4, 2019

Isn’t that special?

That will show her! — Rick Wahler (@RickWahler) March 4, 2019

Again, Omar has no incentive to change because she doesn't face any real consequences now and she believes in the antisemitic things she says. I'd bet she votes for the resolution, then repeats the same stuff a few weeks later. https://t.co/DazJ6r85ax — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) March 4, 2019

Meanwhile: