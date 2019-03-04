You know, we’re starting to get the feeling that Ilhan Omar is ultimately bad for the Democratic Party.

As Twitchy told you last week, Omar once again pushed the flagrantly anti-Semitic dual-loyalty accusation against pro-Israel advocates. And now, once again, her Democratic colleagues will be voting on a resolution regarding those remarks:

.@IlhanMN has been a member of Congress for only 2 months, but the House will vote on a 2nd resolution on Wednesday due to her comments on Israel https://t.co/Vvqkoxs4Pg — John Bresnahan (@BresPolitico) March 4, 2019

More from Politico:

House Democratic leaders will put a resolution on the floor Wednesday in response to controversial remarks about Israel from Rep. Ilhan Omar. The resolution, which is still being finalized, comes after a backlash from Jewish lawmakers who accused Omar of anti-Semitism for referring to pro-Israel advocates’ “allegiance to a foreign country.”

And from the Washington Post:

Top Democrats are debating whether the resolution will specifically condemn Omar’s remarks, which include suggesting that supporters of Israel have an “allegiance to a foreign country,” or condemn anti-Semitism generally. But House leaders are prepared to put the measure on the floor quickly once a decision is made, according to the people familiar with the talks, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they are not authorized to discuss private deliberations. One said the vote will come as soon as Wednesday.

Not what House Democratic leaders wanted to spend floor time on two months into their new majority. https://t.co/zqMEWGwuD8 — David Mark (@DavidMarkDC) March 4, 2019

Yeah, well, it’s note as if they didn’t know Ilhan Omar was a raging anti-Semitic POS before they welcomed her into the fold with open arms.

remember, House Dems had a cow over having to condemn anti-Semitism in a recent motion to commit. Yet they all voted to condemn, which means a general resolution here is redundant. https://t.co/wmubrhC1PG — Just Karl (@justkarl) March 4, 2019

It’s almost as if this is all for show.

And it’s their own damn fault.

So it's likely that resolution against @IlhanMN is going to get over 300 votes. Question is where will the so called profiles in Courage like @aoc and @RashidaTlaib end up on the resolution? — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D., M.S. (@Neoavatara) March 4, 2019

Nowhere courageous.

Parting question from Guy Benson:

Gonna keep her on foreign relations, Madam Speaker? https://t.co/t5Dwd1Qe3H — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) March 4, 2019

Well, given Nancy Pelosi’s previous empty rebukes of Omar, we shouldn’t expect this time to be any different.

***

