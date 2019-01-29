Elizabeth Warren has pulled off an impressive feat: She’s managed to make Michael Bloomberg sound reasonable.

As Twitchy told you, Bloomberg rightly ripped apart Warren’s “Ultra-Millionaire Tax” proposal:

Bloomberg on Warren's proposed wealth tax: "If you want to look at a system that’s non-capitalistic, just take a look at what was perhaps the wealthiest country in the world, and today, people are starving to death — it’s called Venezuela." pic.twitter.com/GlG8tNcvWv — David Wright (@DavidWright_CNN) January 29, 2019

Needless to say, Lizzie didn’t like that. So she’s busting out the tough talk on Twitter:

Billionaires like Howard Schultz & Michael Bloomberg want to keep a rigged system in place that benefits only them and their buddies. And they plan to spend gobs of cash to try and buy the Presidency to keep it that way. Not on my watch. https://t.co/x6tLPcW03J — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) January 29, 2019

This is what happens when you challenge the rich and powerful. They'll fight tooth and nail against anyone who stands up to them. But we need structural change to get our economy and our democracy back on track – and no billionaire is going to get in my way of fighting for it. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) January 29, 2019

Who needs a billionaire to get in Elizabeth Warren’s way? She’s plenty good at getting in her own way, thank you very much. She can’t take a single step without tripping all over herself.

Please define wealthy — eastsidephotoguy (@eastsidephotog1) January 29, 2019

Easy: anyone who makes more than her.

How expensive is your watch? — STEVEN MESSINA (@STEVENLMESSINA) January 29, 2019

How much are you worth? Millions, right? https://t.co/AgOgUZKZaC — ☃️ Cold Ginger ❄️ (@mchastain81) January 29, 2019

Let’s discuss how you became a millionaire, cupcake. https://t.co/O0wwHYwZhW — ƧЦƧΛП •— O)|||||(O —• (@wayward_okie) January 29, 2019

You are rich and powerful and lied to get that way. — Jeff Withrow (@stl_catholic) January 29, 2019

In 2011, @ewarren made $429,000 teaching at Harvard. $429,000 that could have gone towards a scholarship for a student who couldn’t afford to pay. — The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) January 29, 2019

You are very rich..among the 1% and you absolutely lied to get there. You are part of the 'rigged' system. — Jeff Withrow (@stl_catholic) January 29, 2019

Yeah, but she’s special. As long as she says she hates “the rich and powerful,” she doesn’t have to put all her millions where her mouth is.

Will you be donating all of your millions of dollars and only living off of your government salary? If not, YOU are in the rich and powerful club that you claim to be fighting — Shannon K (@shannyk36) January 29, 2019

Amazing how some of the rich and powerful have convinced the people that they're fighting the rich and powerful..🤦‍♂️ — Harper (@Hapa_Harper) January 29, 2019

I can't wait until Elizabeth Warren figures out that she is both rich and powerful. https://t.co/vvvmgE5G5c — Inez Stepman (@InezFeltscher) January 29, 2019

It’s gonna be even crazier when her supporters figure it out.

You build the best straw men. The best. https://t.co/RXg9aWjKNG — Adso of Melk (@PalimpsestMan) January 29, 2019

