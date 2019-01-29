Elizabeth Warren has pulled off an impressive feat: She’s managed to make Michael Bloomberg sound reasonable.

As Twitchy told you, Bloomberg rightly ripped apart Warren’s “Ultra-Millionaire Tax” proposal:

Needless to say, Lizzie didn’t like that. So she’s busting out the tough talk on Twitter:

Who needs a billionaire to get in Elizabeth Warren’s way? She’s plenty good at getting in her own way, thank you very much. She can’t take a single step without tripping all over herself.

Easy: anyone who makes more than her.

Yeah, but she’s special. As long as she says she hates “the rich and powerful,” she doesn’t have to put all her millions where her mouth is.

It’s gonna be even crazier when her supporters figure it out.

