Well, if Michael Bloomberg does decide to run for president in 2020 as a Dem, the debates should be fun.

Here is the New York billionaire, while speaking at Saint Anselm College in NH, comparing Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s wealth tax to what’s going on right now in Venezuela:

Bloomberg on Warren's proposed wealth tax: "If you want to look at a system that’s non-capitalistic, just take a look at what was perhaps the wealthiest country in the world, and today, people are starving to death — it’s called Venezuela." pic.twitter.com/GlG8tNcvWv — David Wright (@DavidWright_CNN) January 29, 2019

And here he is saying Sen. Kamala Harris’ plan for Medicare-for-all “would bankrupt as for a very long time” and “it’s just not practical”:

Bloomberg on Medicare for all (in NH): "I think you could never afford that. I think you can have Medicare for all for people that are uncovered… to replace the entire private system where companies provide health care for their employees would bankrupt us for a very long time" pic.twitter.com/NMz5WANtCH — David Wright (@DavidWright_CNN) January 29, 2019

He does like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Green New Deal though:

Today I announced I'll outline a plan for a Green New Deal, accelerating US transition to 100% clean energy. The 1st pillar will be investing in people & communities that powered our economy for decades. The econ benefits of a Green New Deal must reach every corner of the country pic.twitter.com/Fvjdondyu4 — Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) January 29, 2019

***

