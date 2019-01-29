Well, if Michael Bloomberg does decide to run for president in 2020 as a Dem, the debates should be fun.

Here is the New York billionaire, while speaking at Saint Anselm College in NH, comparing Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s wealth tax to what’s going on right now in Venezuela:

And here he is saying Sen. Kamala Harris’ plan for Medicare-for-all “would bankrupt as for a very long time” and “it’s just not practical”:

He does like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Green New Deal though:

