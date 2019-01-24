Have you heard? Elizabeth Warren is floating a “wealth tax” to fight wealth inequality:

Because what’s more American than literally trying to punish success?

Warren’s proposal includes at least three new mechanisms to combat tax evasion, according to a person familiar with the plan. Those are a significant increase in funding for the Internal Revenue Service; a mandatory audit rate requiring a certain number of people who pay the wealth tax to be subject to an audit every year; and a one-time tax penalty for those who have more than $50 million and try to renounce their U.S. citizenship.

Now that the news has broken, Warren has taken to Twitter to promote her foolproof and not-at-all horrible plan to Make America Fair Again:

Trending

“Tippy top.” Borrowing phrases from Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez suggests Lizzie’s really thought this through.

Except her framing this as “taxing the wealth” is incredibly disingenuous.

Why doesn’t she just call this what it is: Unconstitutional.

Well, to be fair, hard leftists like Elizabeth Warren don’t seem to put much stock in the Constitution.

At least it used to be un-American. We can only hope that Warren gets raked over the coals for pushing this terrible idea.

One thing’s for sure: At the rate we’re going …

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Elizabeth WarrentaxationUltra-Millionaire Taxunconstitutionalwealthwealthy