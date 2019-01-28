As we told you Saturday, Elizabeth Warren used a mega-yacht owned by Washington Redskins owner Dan Snyder as proof that the super-rich can afford her proposed wealth tax. Here’s the next billionaire in Warren’s series that is nothing less than an attempt to prove that the government knows how to spend your money better than you do:

Billionaires like this guy make me wonder what our country needs more of: ranches with golf courses designed by PGA players & fireplaces “imported from European castles” – or universal childcare & a Green New Deal? #UltraMillionaireTax https://t.co/w4rm9gRlRv — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) January 28, 2019

She’s from the government and she’s here to help people not waste money on things that don’t forward the Left’s political agenda! But fortunately that’s still a tough sell:

Tweets like this make me wonder whether you want to be elected for anything at all. — Bernd Brot (@deixes) January 28, 2019

Maybe she figures any damage will be nothing that another “I’m gonna get me a beer” video can’t repair.

I grew up where you work hard for your money and get to buy what ever you damn well please because we live in the USA. Work hard make your own money some make it big some don't but you can't take from the wealthy because they made it and you didn't. — Jeanne Tredway (@jeannetredway) January 28, 2019

Why is wealthy @ewarren, a multi millionaire, so envious of billionaires? Why can’t she rejoice in the success of others? Envy and jealousy are dangerous attributes, and we should all be watchful for when our “leaders” display them, but even more so when we do. https://t.co/9eQh3HiC0I — 🇺🇸 Ryan Clearwater 🇺🇸 (@Ryan_Clearwater) January 28, 2019

How much are you worth? — Sam McGrath (@sammc243) January 28, 2019

What this country needs is fewer politicians like you who demonize Americans for being financially successful…while telling other Americans that they're entitled to money that they DIDN'T EARN! 😠 https://t.co/RTt9yc5YXl — Angela.Kay (@DeepSouthProud) January 28, 2019

Why do you get to take more of what someone has earned? Hell, youve already taxed it once..Leave it alone. Or would you rather they leave the country all together? https://t.co/Qd1yZy5UPI — Serra (@augustmomof3) January 28, 2019

Somebody has a fundamental misunderstanding of economics https://t.co/hG3fCdHDiQ — Cecilia (@1Cecilia1967) January 28, 2019

Closing suggestions:

Why don't you make it just a #millionairetax so you can be included too… https://t.co/sqlC3J547p — Melanie Hude (@HudeMelanie) January 28, 2019

Liz repeat after me you do NOT have a right to anyone else’s hard earned money, nor do you have a say in how they want to spend it. #Capitalism Maybe you should question the confusing amount of money your democratic colleagues have earned from solely holding public office. 🧐 https://t.co/foSHwiSola — Elise Rhodes (@elroads) January 28, 2019

Heh. Your move, Sen. Warren.