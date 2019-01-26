Senator and Dem presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren wants to pay down student loan debt using money from other people, specifically rich people who have lots of goodies:

This billionaire NFL owner just paid $100M for a "superyacht" with its own iMax theater. I'm pretty sure he can pay my new #UltraMillionaireTax to help the millions of yacht-less Americans struggling with student loan debt. https://t.co/Gk4ifAkxdT — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) January 26, 2019

First, let’s get the elephant in this particular room out of the way:

Of course you’re going after the Redskins owner. https://t.co/eILikKvwl5 — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) January 26, 2019

We see what she did there!

Naturally she goes after the owner of the Redskins. https://t.co/dsef0IoVMO — Christopher J. Scalia (@cjscalia) January 26, 2019

Notice she went after the Redskins owner. No coincidence. https://t.co/UFNNiYbI5s — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) January 26, 2019

Also, he has insulted your people and should change the name of his team. https://t.co/z4c8m5bY8s — … (@jtLOL) January 26, 2019

LOL. And on top of that, there are other issues with the Warren approach:

imagine thinking someone else’s hard earned money should be yours because you’re jealous https://t.co/knkc6Me0yM — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) January 26, 2019

She’s from the government and she’s here to “help”!

So a lot of Snyder's money went back into the economy. What's the problem here? https://t.co/LyS6zQNvjs — Mariusz (@Number1HipFan) January 26, 2019

Waiting for you to show us how net worth is calculated in order to pay your tax. Show your work. https://t.co/gvtkPrU4z0 — RBe (@RBPundit) January 26, 2019

It is his money. You aren't owed any of it. You can shove "Your" #UltraMillionaireTax https://t.co/U58lrezAIZ — Mickey White (@BiasedGirl) January 26, 2019

Boat builders may have a problem with this https://t.co/xN3sF2PENX — Jeff⛳ (@KSConservative1) January 26, 2019

The money spent on the yacht creates jobs for those who worked to build the yacht. Plus, it requires maintenance and staff to run–jobs and jobs. Catering for the yacht if desire? Jobs. Are you understanding this now? A much more moral & efficient use of capital than govt waste. https://t.co/N1hCCEfpor — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) January 26, 2019

What happens if billionaires stop buying yachts, which are built by middle-class people? Aren't you old enough to remember what happened in the early '90s to sales of planes, boats, and cars that were subject to a 10% luxury tax? It was regular folk who lost businesses and jobs. https://t.co/mtbdYNWpV8 — Joel Engel (@joelengel) January 26, 2019

This tweet is a lesson in how to string together a list of dog whistles for maximum outrage https://t.co/ReXThmiPei — Kevin Holamon (@kholamon) January 26, 2019

And we ain’t seen nothin’ yet! But maybe next time Warren can point out how many luxury items this guy has:

Now do John Kerry. https://t.co/xEsKZgxhhG — Bob ن (@BobHicks_) January 26, 2019

#Crickets