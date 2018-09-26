Anyone else noticing a pattern when it comes to Brett Kavanaugh’s accusers? Because we’re pretty sure we’ve been here before:

“None of Ms. Swetnick’s claims could be independently corroborated by The New York Times, and her lawyer, Michael Avenatti, declined to make her available for an interview.”https://t.co/aRaZjjcbci — Mujahed (@kebejay) September 26, 2018

"None of Ms. Swetnick’s claims could be independently corroborated by The New York Times, and her lawyer, Michael Avenatti, declined to make her available for an interview." #Basta — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) September 26, 2018

Well, knock us over with a feather.

This is my shocked face — Farting Dog Saloon (@BanalAggressive) September 26, 2018

Surprise surprise surprise….! — Grumpyauldjock (@GrumpyOldJock) September 26, 2018

Nobody saw that coming.

Wow. That’s really saying something if he wouldn’t let the NYT spin her story up. — ToasterHead (@ToasterHead7) September 26, 2018

It really is.

***

Related:

WaPo shines glaring spotlight on GAPING holes in Julie Swetnick’s story

SERIOUSLY? Michael Avenatti’s request about client with new Kavanaugh accusation vs. his tweet sends heads CRASHING to desks

‘This is such BS’! Looks like Michael Avenatti just helped Julie Swetnick … right over the cliff

HOLY CRAP! Did Kavanaugh accuser Julie Swetnick accidentally admit that SHE committed a crime?